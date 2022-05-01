Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Herzliya: A 120 square meter, 4.5-room, third floor apartment with no elevator and parking on Sirkin Street was sold for NIS 2.24 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Bat Yam: A 95 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Hareshet Street was sold for NIS 2.11 (RE/MAX - Center).

Or Yehuda: A 150 square meter, five-room, first floor apartment with a 16 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Nitzan Street in the Neve Rabin neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.39 million. A 113 square meter, 4.5-room, third floor apartment with a 22 square meter balcony on Sinai Street was sold for NIS 1.81 million. A 103 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment on Vered Street was sold for NIS 1.88 million (RE/MAX - Platinum).

Netanya: A 90 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Itamar Ben Avi Street in the city center was sold for NIS 1.64 million. A 97 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Itamar Ben Avi Street was sold for NIS 1.81 million. A 90 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment with an elevator on Shlomo Hamelekh Street was sold for NIS 1.63 million (RE/MAX - Kahol Lavan).

Haifa and the north

Haifa: A 95 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment with a 14 square meter balcony and parking on Gotel Levin Street in the Ramat Sapir neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.25 million. A 75 square meter, three-room, ground floor apartment on Derekh Hayam in the Western Carmel was sold for NIS 1.26 million (RE/MAX - City).

Pardes Hanna-Karkur: A 120 square meter, five-room, third floor apartment with a 30 square meter balcony, two storage room, elevator and two parking spaces in the Karkur Dreams neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.22 million and has been leased for NIS 4,800 per month (Anglo-Saxon).

Kiryat Yam: A 120 square meter, 4.5-room, second floor apartment with a 14 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Barzilai Street was sold for NIS 1.15 million (RE/MAX - Family).

Beersheva and the south

Arad: A 75 square meter, 3-room, first floor apartment with no elevator and shared parking on Hakanaim Street was sold for NIS 550,000. A 62 square meter, three-room, semi-detached house on a 250 square meter lot with parking on Bokek Street was sold for NIS 950,000. A 104 square meter, four-room, sixth floor apartment with an elevator and shared parking on Yeshayahu Street was sold for NIS 835,000. A 147 square meter, four-room, 10th floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Yasmin Street was sold for NIS 1.27 million (Anglo-Saxon).

