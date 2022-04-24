Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Givatayim: A 69 square meter, two-room, ground floor apartment with no elevator and parking on Ha’Lah Street was sold for NIS 2.24 million. A 75 square meter, 2.5-room, second floor apartment, with no elevator and parking on Katznelson Street was sold for NIS 2.07 million. A 100 square meter, five-room, second floor apartment with an elevator on Keren Kayemet Street was sold for NIS 3.75 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Ramat Hasharon: A five-room apartment on Hakotzer Street was sold for NIS 3.83 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Rehovot: A 67 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Batya Makov Street was sold for NIS 1.42 million. A 84 square meter, 3.5-room, fourth floor apartment with a balcony, elevator but no parking on Neve Alon Street was sold for NIS 1.85 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Haifa and the north

Harish: A 111 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with a balcony, elevator and parking on Derekh Eretz Street was sold for NIS 1.3 million. A 136 square meter, five-room, fifth floor penthouse apartment with an 80 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Turquiz Street was sold for NIS 2.05 million (RE/MAX - Ha’Ir HaHadasha). A 130 square meter terraced house with a 130 square meter garden on Dolev Street was sold for NIS 2.67 million.

Afula: A 120 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment including an elevator and parking on Dvora Hanevia Street was sold for NIS 1.19 million. A 103 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Rabbi Nachman Mebraslav Street was sold for NIS 1.08 million (RE/MAX - 770).

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 60 square meter, 2.5-room, ground floor apartment on Moriah Street in the Aleph neighborhood was sold for NIS 600,000. A 220 square meter, five-room house with a 250 square meter garden and parking on Har Boker Street in the Ramot neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.62 million. A 76 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment with an elevator on Yitzhak Avinu Street in the Daled neighborhood was sold for NIS 870,000. A 119 square meter, three-room, tenth floor apartment with a 10 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Hameshachrarim Street in the Bet neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.36 million. A 90 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment on Shlomtzion Street in the Vav neighborhood was sold for NIS 725,000 (RE/MAX - Plus).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 24, 2022.

