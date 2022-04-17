Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 85 square meter, four-room, ground floor apartment with a balcony on Reuven Mass Street in the Ramot neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.8 million. A 70 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment with a balcony on Reuven Mass Street in the Ramot neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.66 million (RE/MAX - Hazon). A 150 square meter, five-room, seventh floor penthouse apartment with two balconies, three storage rooms, an elevator, and two covered parking spaces on Derekh Hevron was sold for NIS 6.1 million (RE/MAX - Hazon).



Tel Aviv and central region

Ramat Gan: A 95 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Tirzeh Street was sold for NIS 2.55 million. A 70 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Ruchama Street was sold for NIS 2.4 million. A 74 square meter, 2.5-room, fifth floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Jabotinsky Street was sold for NIS 1.95 million. A 69 square meter, two-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Haro’eh Street was sold for NIS 2 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Hod Hasharon: A 180 square meter, seven-room, garden apartment with a 75 square meter garden, a storage room, and two parking spaces on Hanahal Street was sold for NIS 3.85 million. A 100 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Mashavim Street was sold for NIS 2.75 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Beer Yaakov: A 123 square meter, four-room, ninth floor apartment with a storage room, elevator and parking in Sa Nes Street in Hamoshava park was sold for NIS 2.54 million. A 102 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with a 16 square meter balcony and a 6.5 square meter storage room, elevator and parking on Shvo Street in the Tzmarot neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.27 million (Anglo-Saxon)

Ashdod: A 70 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Elisha Hanavi Street in the Yud quarter was sold for NIS 1.4 million. A 110 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment including an elevator and parking on Nahal Lachish Street in the Yud Aleph neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.14 million. A 138 square meter, four-room, fifth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Tel Hai Street in the Tu (15th) quarter was sold for NIS 2.1 million (RE/MAX - Together).

Beersheva and the south

Ashkelon: A 55 square meter, 3-room, third floor apartment with a 10 square meter security room, 12 square meter balcony, and parking on Yefe Nof Street 100 meters from the sea was sold for NIS 1.2 million (eXp).

Sderot: A 170 square meter, six-room house with a 198 square meter garden and two parking spaces on Harav Shach Street was sold for NIS 2.49 million. A 130 square meter, six-room house on a 250 square meter lot with an 80 square meter garden including a storage room and parking on Mivtza Kadesh Street in the Neot Hanasi neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.46 million (RE/MAX - Sheli).

