Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 88 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with a storage room on Shlomo Ben-Yosef Street in Armon Hanatziv was sold for NIS 1.73 million. A 73 square-meter, 3.5-room, fourth floor apartment on Mordechai Alkachi Street was sold for NIS 1.65 million. A four room house with a separate 100 square meter unit on a 500 square meter lot with rights for additional building on Amsa Street in Malkah was sold for NIS 3.7 million (RE/MAX - Hazon).

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 39 square meter, two-room, third floor apartment with a 5 square meter balcony, elevator and underground parking on Dizengoff Street was sold for NIS 2.95 million (Concorde). A 127 square meter, five-room, seventh floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Shlonski Street in Neot Afeka was sold for NIS 5.2 million.

Bat Yam: A 90 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Bnei Binyamin Street was sold for NIS 1.9 million. A renovated 90 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with parking but no elevator in the same building on Bnei Binyamin Street was sold for NIS 2.09 million.

Rishon Lezion: A 188 square meter, six-room, first floor duplex apartment with parking on Asher Barash Street was sold for NIS 3.2 million. A 108 square meter, 4.5-room, fourth floor apartment on Pines Street was sold for NIS 1.62 million (RE/MAX - Ideal). A 212 square meter, six-room, semi-detached house with a 370 square meter garden on Kinneret Street in the Remez neighborhood was sold for NIS 5.2 million.

Pardes Hanna-Karkur: A 181 square meter, 5.5-room house on a 506 square meter lot with two parking spaces on Hamaa’yan Street in the Magad neighborhood was sold for NIS 4.12 million. A 130 square meter, four-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 40 square meter garden, elevator and parking on Shmuel Hanagid Street in the center of town was sold for NIS 2.7 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Haifa and the north

Nahariya: A 110 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Hatzanhanim Street was sold for NIS 1.45 million. A 138 square meter, 4.5-room, second floor, duplex apartment on Herzl Street was sold for NIS 1.35 million (RE/MAX - Halutzim).

Beersheva and the south

Sderot: A 145 square meter, five-room apartment with a 17 square meter balcony, elevator and two parking spaces on Nahal Ashalim Street in the Neot Hashikma neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.38 million. A 112 square meter, 4.5-room house with a 170 square meter garden, storage room, and parking on Moshe Rabenu Street in the Neot Haneviim neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.34 million. A 70 square meter, 3.5-room house with a 180 square meter garden including parking on Moshe Rabenu Street in the Neot Haneviim neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.13 million.

