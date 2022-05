Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 165 square meter, four-room, sixth floor apartment with a 30 square meter balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Mekor Haim Street in Talpiot was sold for NIS 6.85 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Mevaseret Zion: A 169 square meter, seven-room house in a 450-square meter lot with a 330-square meter garden and 18 square meter storage room on Hazamir Street was sold for NIS 4.57 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 97 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Ivshitz Street was sold for NIS 5.87 million. A 80 square meter, four-room, 16th floor apartment with parking on Hahashmonaim Street was sold for NIS 4.45 million. A 89 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Marc Chagall Street was sold for NIS 4.22 million. A 86 square meter, four-room, fifth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Arieh Altman Street was sold for NIS 2.85 million. A 82 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment with an elevator on Yehuda Maccabee Street was sold for NIS 3.25 million (Anglo-Saxon). A 100 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment with an elevator but no parking at 48 Ibn Gbriol Street was sold for NIS 4.65 million (RE/MAX - Active).

Netanya: A 130 square meter, 5.5-room, second floor apartment with a 12 square meter balcony and parking on Hativa Givati Street in Neve Oz was sold for NIS 2.15 million. A 75 square meter, three-room, sixth floor apartment with parking on Golda Meir Street in the Neot Golda neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.32 million. A 126 square meter, 4.5-room, 12th floor apartment with parking on Shazar Street in the Ramat Hapoleg neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.68 million. A 75 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Bar Yehuda Street in the Kiryat Nordau neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.54 million. A 70 square meter, three-room, sixth floor apartment with a six square meter balcony and parking on Shlomo Hamelekh Street in the city center was sold for NIS 2 million (RE/MAX - Maximum).

Haifa and the north

Afula: A 130 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with parking on Rova Yizreel Street was sold for NIS 1.12 million. A 160 square meter, five-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Oranim Street was sold for NIS 1.36 million. A 157 square meter, five-room, first floor apartment with parking on Rova Yizreel Street was sold for 1.36 million (RE/MAX - 777).

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 147 square meter, five-room, seventh floor apartment with a 14 square meter balcony, swimming pool and fitness room in the building, elevator and parking on Harav Tena Street was sold for NIS 1.2 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - on May 29, 2022.

