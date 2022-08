Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Ramat Hasharon: A 196 square meter, five-room, duplex apartment with four balconies totaling 150 square meters, storage room, and two covered parking spaces on Hashoftim Street on the earn edge of the city was sold for NIS 8.3 million (Real Capital).

Harish: A 94 square meter, four room, ground floor garden apartment with a 50 square meter garden and parking on Derekh Eretz Street was sold for NIS 1.55 million. A 94 square meter, four-room, fifth floor apartment with a 12 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Derekh Eretz Street was sold for NIS 1.46 million. A 133 square meter, five-room, seventh floor penthouse apartment with an elevator and parking on Zayit Street was sold for NIS 2.1 million (RE/Max - Ha'Ir Hahadashah).

Haifa and the north

Haifa: A 60 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Hayarden Street was sold for NIS 610,000.

Afula: A 100 square meter, four-room, eighth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Hativat Kfir Street was sold for NIS 1.07 million. A 170 squarer meter, six-room, ninth floor penthouse apartment with a 110 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Yaffa Yarkoni Street was sold for NIS 1.94 million. A 157 square meter, five-room, sixth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Oranim Street was sold for NIS 1.26 million (RE/MAX - 770).

Beersheva and the south

Kiryat Malachi: A 95 square meter, 3.5-room, second floor apartment with a 15 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Hagefen Street in the Karmi Hanadiv neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.6 million. A 70 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Shderot Yerushalayim in the Habad neighborhood was sold for NIS 945,000. A 90 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment on ben Gurion Street was sold for NIS 1.19 million (RE/MAX - Advance).

Beersheva: A 200 square meter, eight-room, semi-detached house on a 360 square meter lot with a 70 square meter garden including parking on Yaakov Marsh Street in the Ramot neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.3 million. A 104 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with a 5 square meter balcony and parking on Michael Hazani Street in the Yud Aleph neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.01 million. A 75 square meter, three-room eighth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Radak Street in the Yud Aleph neighborhood was sold for NIS 800,000. A 124 square meter, four-room, ground floor garden apartment on Louis Picquet Street in the Ramot neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.38 million. A 163 square meter, 5.5-room, second floor apartment with a 30 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Niv David Street in the Neve Zeev neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.45 million (RE/MAX - Plus).

Arad: A 80 square meter, 3.5-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and shared parking on Eliezer Yair Street was sold for NIS 587,000.

