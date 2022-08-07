Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 200 square meter, eight-room house on a 550 square meter lot including parking on Blumenfeld Street in the Kiryat Yovel neighborhood was sold for NIS 5.8 million. A 76 square meter, three-room, sixth floor apartment with a 11 square meter balcony, 3 square meter storage room, an elevator and parking on Primo Levi Street in Arnona was sold for NIS 2.6 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Tel Aviv and central region

Herzliya: A 70 square meter, two-room, 15th floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Ramat Yam Street in Herzliya Pituah was sold for NIS 4.6 million (Anglo-Saxon). A 124 square meter, six-room, garden apartment with a 229 square meter garden, security room and parking on Harav Goren Street was sold for NIS 4.5 million.

Shoham: A 150 square meter, six room, terraced house with a 60 square meter garden and parking on Bosmat Street was sold for NIS 4.9 million. A 134 square meter, four-room, first floor duplex apartment with a 126 square meter balcony and parking on Kedem Street was sold for NIS 2.71 million A 250 square meter, five-room house, on a 523 square meter lot with parking on Hamaccabim Street was sold for NIS 6.45 million (RE/MAX - Premium).

Ashdod: A 216-square meter, six-room, first floor apartment with a 25 square meter balcony, elevator and two parking spaces on Shevet Levi Street in the Yud Bet Quarter was sold for NIS 3.3 million. A 118 square meter, four-room, fifth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Etzel Street in the Aleph Quarter was sold for NIS 1.72 million. A 100 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with a 10 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Ussishkin Street was sold for NIS 2.05 million (RE/MAX - Together).

Harish: A 92 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Lotem Street was sold for NIS 1.37 million. A 110 square meter, five-room, third floor apartment with a 12 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Gefen Street was sold for NIS 1.54 million. A 96 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment, 60 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Tuquoise Street was sold for NIS 1.56 million (RE/MAX - Ha'Ir HaHadashah).

Haifa and the north

Haifa: A 50 square meter, two-room, second floor apartment on Hadror Street in Kiryat Eliezer was sold for NIS 790,000. A 53 square meter, two-room, first floor apartment on Ahad Ha'Am Street in Hadar was sold for NIS 650,000 (RE/MAX - City).

Yokneam: A 81 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Tzzelim Street was sold for NIS 1.07 million (eXp Israel).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 7 2022.

