Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 200 square meter, 6.5-room, five-room, third floor penthouse apartment with seven and 20 square meter balconies on Zvi Gratz Street in the German Colony was sold for NIS 11.6 million.

Mevaseret Zion: A 162 square meter, four-room, terraced house with a six square meter balcony and 17 square meter storage room and parking on Mevo Na'ama was sold for NIS 3.5 million.

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 50 square meter, two-room, third floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Korazim Street in Neve Sharet was sold for NIS 2.6 million (Brill Capital).

Rishon Lezion: A 70 square meter, three-room, ground floor apartment on Ein Hakore Street was sold for NIS 1.63 million. A 72 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment on with an elevator on Yerushalayim Street was sold for NIS 1.83 million (RE/MAX - Center). A 80 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Amazleg Street was sold for NIS 1.8 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Rehovot: A 60 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment with a 7 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Laskov Street was sold for NIS 1.91 million. A 91 square meter, four-room, semi-detached house on a 380 square meter lot with no parking on Amos Danieli Street was sold for NIS 3.85 million. A 100 square meter, four-room, 22nd floor apartment with a balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Hacarmel Street was sold for NIS 3.3 million. A 94 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator and parking but not registered in the land registry on Yaakobi Street was sold for NIS 1.74 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Netanya: A 140 square meter, five-room, 18th floor apartment with a 17 square meter balcony, storage room, elevator and two parking spaces on Shazar Street in the Ir Yamim neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.8 million (RE/MAX - Maximum).

Haifa and the north

Afula: A 100 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Peretz Tzioni Street was sold for NIS 680,000. A 180 square meter, five-room house on a 375 square meter lot on Oranim Street was sold for NIS 2.15 million (RE/MAX - 770).

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 123 square meter, four-room, fifth floor apartment with parking on Chen Street in the Vav neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.09 million. A 123 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with marking but no elevator on Basel Street in the Aleph neighborhood was sold for NIS 980,000.

Kiryat Malachi: A 100 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with an elevator on Harakefet Street in the Hashoshanim neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.41 million. A 104 square meter, four-room, ninth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Harimon Street in the Karmi Hanadiv neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.7 million (RE/MAX - Advance).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 2, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.