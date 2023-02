Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 127 square meter, 5-room, sixth floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Tchernikovsky Street was sold for NIS 3.8 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Mevaseret Zion: A 210 square meter, seven-room, duplex apartment with 20 square meter and 11 square meter balconies, an internal elevator and two parking spaces on Habrosh Street was sold for NIS 4.53 million (Anglo-Saxon).



Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 208 square meter, seven-room, first floor garden apartment with an 85 square meter balcony, 11 square meter security room, balcony and storage room, and two parking spaces on Rama Street in Neve Sharet was sold for NIS 6.48 million.

Netanya: A 61 square meter, three-room, eighth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Levi Eshkol Street was sold for NIS 1.19 million. A 121 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment with a 23 square meter balcony, swimming pool, fitness room and synagogue within the apartment building, elevator and two parking spaces on Ehud Manor Street was sold for NIS 4.2 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Yehud: A 135 square meter, five-room, sixth floor apartment with a 15 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Ha'atzmaut Street was sold for NIS 3.14 million (RE/MAX - Premium).

Yavne: A 252 square meter, five-room, seventh floor penthouse apartment with a 100 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Hatzedef Street was sold for NIS 4.27 million. A 102 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with a 15 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Hanachshol Street was sold for NIS 2.52 million. A 108 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with a 12 square meter balcony and parking on Hadugit Street was sold for NIS 2.71 million (RE/MAX - Time).



Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 158 square meter, 5.5-room, terraced apartment with an 80 square meter garden and parking on Aharon Katzir Street was sold for NIS 1.9 million. A 85 square meter, 4.5-room house with a 25 square meter garden on Mishol Hapatmon Street in the Heh neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.07 million. A 76 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment on Masada Street in the Bet neighborhood was sold for NIS 920,000. A 103 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment with a 10 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Bar Nissan Street in the Neve Zeev neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.15 million. A 72 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment on Bnei Or Street in the Bet neighborhood was sold for NIS 700,000. A 69 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment on Rambam Street in the Daled neighborhood was sold for NIS 584,000 (RE/MAX - Plus).

