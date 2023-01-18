Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Yavne: A 162 square meter, six-room, fifth and sixth floor penthouse apartment with two balconies totaling 100 square meters, an elevator and two parking spaces on Herzl Street in the Neot Shamir neighborhood was sold for NIS 4.04 million (RE/MAX - Time).

Hadera: A 70 square meter, two-room, fourth floor apartment with no elevator and parking on Herbert Samuel Street in the city center was sold for NIS 1.08 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Or Akiva: A 107 square meter, three-room, sixth floor apartment with a 12 square meter balcony, storage room, elevator and parking parking but no elevator on Har Shlomo Street in was sold for NIS 1.8 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Harish: A 78 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment with a 16 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Rimon Street was sold for NIS 1.33 million (RE/MAX - Ha'Ir Hahadasha).

Pardes Hana-Karkur: A 140 square meter, five-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 70 square meter garden and two parking spaces on Neta Street was sold for NIS 3.23 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Haifa and the north

Kiryat Motzkin: A 103 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment with a 10 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Ha'arava Street was sold for NIS 1.64 million (RE/MAX - Family).

Nahariya: A 75 square meter, three-room, fifth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Shprinzak Street was sold for NIS 955,000. A 125 square meter, four-room, ground floor garden apartment with an 80 square meter garden on Etrog Street was sold for NIS 2.02 million. A 110 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Zamir Street was sold for NIS 1.17 million (RE/MAX - Halutzim).

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 60 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment with no elevator or parking on Yosef Ben Matitiyahu Street was sold for NIS 750,000 (Anglo-Saxon). A 93 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Eliezer Ben Yehuda Street in the Bet neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.1 million. A 75 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Mivtza Yoav Street in the Vav neighborhood was sold for NIS 610,000. A 64 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Hatalmud Street in the Daled neighborhood was sold for NIS 525,000. A 104 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Bar Nissan Street in the Neve Zeev neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.15 million. A 71 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Megiddo Street in the Tet neighborhood was sold for NIS 699,000 (RE/MAX - Plus).

