Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 56 square meter, two-room, first floor apartment on Derekh Hashalom was sold for NIS 2.36 million (RE/MAX - Derekh Hanadlan).

Givatayim: A 61.5 square meter, 3.5-room, ground floor apartment with balconies on Matzulot Yam Street in south Givatayim near Derekh Hashalom was sold for NIS 2.97 million.

Ramat Hasharon: A 135 square meter, five-room, sixth floor penthouse apartment with an elevator and parking on Remez Street was sold for NIS 6.05 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Holon: A 90 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment with a 10 square meter storage room and parking on David Shimoni Street in the Kiryat Avoda neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.11 million (RE/MAX - Center).

Beer Yaakov: A 133 square meter, four-room, 12th floor mini-penthouse apartment with a 20 square meter balcony, 6 square meter storage room, elevator and two parking spaces on Sa Nes Street was sold for NIS 2.83 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Pardes Hana-Karkur: A 100 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment with a 12 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Habanim Street in Karkur was sold for NIS 2.21 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Haifa and the north

Afula: A 156 square meter, six-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Hakatzir Street was sold for NIS 1.28 million. A 140 square meter, four-room, seventh floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Izreel Street was sold for NIS 1.29 million. A 162 square meter, five-room house on a 400 square meter lot with two parking spaces on Esther Hamalkah Street was sold for NIS 2.94 million (RE/MAX - 770).



Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 76 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Derekh Masada in the Vav neighborhood was sold for NIS 920,000. A 140 square meter, five-room house on a 240 square meter lot including parking on Hahalutz Street in the Old City was sold for NIS 2.04 million. A 200 square meter, nine-room house on a 400 square meter lot including on Mivtza Horev Street in the Vav neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.59 million. A 110 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with a 20 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Nahal Arugot Street in Hapark neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.82 million (RE/MAX - Plus).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 22, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.