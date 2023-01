Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 94 square meter, three-room, sixth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Jaffa Road near Mahnei Yehuda market was sold for NIS 3.2 million (Anglo-Saxon). A 85 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Nissim Harpaz Street in Ramat Beit Hakerem was sold for NIS 3.25 million. A 97 square meter, five-room, first floor garden apartment with a 45 square meter garden on Shvo Street in Gilo was sold for NIS 3.2 million. A 122 square meter, five-room, sixth floor apartment on Menachem Barash Roi Street in Har Homa was sold for NIS 3.25 million.



Tel Aviv and central region

Holon: A 70 square meter, three-room, fifth floor apartment with a 12 square meter balcony, and elevator on Keren Hayesod Street was sold for NIS 2.3 million. A 85 square meter, three-room, eighth floor apartment with an elevator on Harav Levy Street was sold for NIS 2.06 million (RE/MAX - Top Platinum).

Lod: A 64 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Zavitan Street in Ganei Aviv was sold for NIS 1.18 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Hadera: A 215 square meter, five-room, semi-detached house on a 1,150 square meter lot on Hashoshanim Street in the Beit Eliezer neighborhood was sold for NIS 5.25 million. A 250 square meter, four-room garden apartment on Borochov Street in the Neve Oved neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.83 million.

Haifa and the north

Kiryat Haim: A 88 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with parking on Hagdud Ha'ivri was sold for NIS 1.17 million. A 110 square meter, 4.5-room, second floor apartment with a 16 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Hashaked Street was sold for NIS 1.53 million. A 130 square meter, 5.5-room duplex apartment with 22 square meter and 15 square meter balconies, and parking on Shlomo Lavie Street was sold for NIS 1.46 million (RE/MAX - Family).

Afula: A 152 square meter, five-room, eighth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Nordau Street was sold for 1.5 million. A 125 square meter, four-room, eighth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Hativat Kfir Street was sold for NIS 1.15 million. A 135 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment with and elevator and parking on Yahalom Street was sold for NIS 1.24 million (RE/MAX - 770).



Beersheva and the south

Kiryat Malakhi: A 95 square meter, four-room, ground floor apartment on Rashi Street was sold for NIS 1.27 million. A 100 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with a 21 square meter balcony and parking on Yigal Horovitz Street was sold for NIS 1.5 million (RE/MAX - Advance).

