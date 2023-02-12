Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Netanya: A 96 square meter, four-room, seventh floor apartment with a 10 square meter balcony on Motta Gur Street was sold for NIS 3 million. A 136 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment with a 24 square meter balcony, swimming pool, fitness room and synagogue within the apartment building, elevator and two parking spaces on Ehud Manor Street was sold for NIS 7.2 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Shoham: A 300 square meter, seven-room house on a 500 square meter lot including parking on Tarshish Street in the Alonim neighborhood was sold for NIS 7.4 million. A 329 square meter, five-room house on a 372 square meter lot including parking on Tzoran Street in the Rakefet neighborhood was sold for NIS 6.6 million (RE/MAX - Premium).

Kfar Saba: A 130 square meter, five-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Dov Hoz Street was sold for NIS 2.8 million. A 100 square meter, four-room, second floor duplex apartment with an 18 square meter balcony and parking on Mor Street in the Hadarim Havataika neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.25 million. A 125 square meter, five-room, third floor apartment with a 12 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Weinberg Street in the Hayaroka neighborhood was sold for NIS 4.37 million (RE/MAX - One).

Harish: A 102 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment with a 12 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Shoham Street was sold for NIS 1.67 million. A 112 square meter, four-room, fourth floor roof apartment with a 56 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Rimon Street was sold for NIS 1.82 million. A 117 square meter, five-room, third floor apartment with a 16 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Turkiz Street was sold for NIS 1.65 million (RE/MAX - Ha'Ir Hahadasha).

Hadera: A 75 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Rambam Street was sold for NIS 1.24 million. A 81 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Yitzhak Rabin Street was sold for NIS 1.19 million. A 75 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment with parking on Nahal Prat Street was sold for NIS 1.86 million (RE/MAX - Miktzoanim).

Haifa and the north

Kiryat Motzkin: A 28 square meter, 1.5-room, first floor apartment with a 7 square meter balcony on Goshen Street was sold for NIS 590,000 (RE/MAX - Family).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 12, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.