Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 70 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment with a 12 square meter balcony on Goma Street in Gilo was sold for NIS 1.8 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Tel Aviv and central region

Herzliya: A 125 square meter, five-room, 11th floor apartment with a 11 square meter balcony, storage room, elevator and two parking spaces on Natan Alterman Street was sold for NIS 5.1 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Bat Yam: A 70 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Rabinovitz Street was sold for NIS 1.65 million (RE/MAX - Center).

Bat Yam: A 166 square meter, six-room house on a 250 square meter lot on Sigalit Street in Ramat Poleg was sold for NIS 5.2 million (RE/MAX - Maximum).

Harish: A 117 square meter, five-room, third floor apartment with a 16 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Turquiz Street was sold for NIS 1.65 million (RE/MAX - Ha'Ir Hahadasha).

Haifa and the north

Migdal Ha'Emek: A 50 square meter, three-room house on a 290 square meter lot with parking on Kadesh Street in the city center was sold for NIS 1.05 million.

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 76 square meter, three-room, seventh floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Tzfat Street in the Tet neighborhood was sold for NIS 880,000. A 60 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Avraham Avinu Street in the Daled neighborhood was sold for NIS 580,000. A 96 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Mordechai Maklef Street in the Vav neighborhood was sold for NIS 920,000. A 130 square meter, three-room house on Yetziat Europa Street in the Heh neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.35 million (RE/MAX - Plus).

Kiryat Malakhi: A 84 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment with aa 17square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Shimon Peres Street was sold for NIS 1.34 million. A 60 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Moshe Sharet Street was sold for NIS 820,000 (RE/MAX - Advance).

Rentals

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 75 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment with a 75 square meter balcony on Nili Street in Kiryat Shmuel was leased for NIS 7.500 per month (Anglo-Saxon).

Mevaseret Zion: A 106 square meter, five-room, second floor apartment with a 50 square meter garden and parking on Oranit Street was leased for NIS 7,200 per month.

