Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 67 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment on Mifalei Egoz Street in the Evnei Chen neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.14 million (RE/MAX - Ocean).

Yavne: A 131 square meter, five-room, first floor garden apartment with a 150 square meter garden, elevator and parking on Hasira Street was sold for NIS 3.78 million. A 122 square meter, five-room, eighth floor apartment with a 25 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Hanamal Street was sold for NIS 3.3 million (RE/MAX - Time).

Rosh Ha'ayin: A 135 square meter, five-room, third floor apartment with an 11 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Nelly Zachs Street was sold for NIS 2.87 million. A 160 square meter, five-room, 15th floor penthouse apartment with an elevator and parking on Shaika Ophir Street was sold for NIS 4.25 million. A 104 square meter, four-room, ninth floor apartment with a 12 square meter sun balcony, elevator and parking on Ofa Haza Street was sold for NIS 4.25 million (RE/MAX - Trend).



Haifa and the north

Haifa: A 115 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment on Einstein Street in Ahuza was sold for NIS 1.57 million. A 85 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Ahad Ha'am Street in the Herzliya neighborhood was sold for NIS 720,000. A 145 square meter, five-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Gat Street in the Ahuza neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.56 million (RE/MAX - Grand).

Afula: A 140 square meter, five-room, semi-detached house with a 197 square meter garden and parking on Oren Street was sold for NIS 2.84 million. A 150 square meter, six-room, seventh floor mini-penthouse apartment with a 140 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Katzir Street was sold for NIS 2.03 million (RE/MAX-770).

Nahariya: A 72 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment with parking on Hehalutz Street was sold for NIS 800,000 (RE/MAX - Halutzim).



Beersheva and the south

Kiryat Malakhi: A 115 square meter, five-room, third floor apartment on Nahalat Har Habad Street was sold for NIS 1.36 million (RE/MAX - Advance).

Rentals

Tel Aviv and central region

Bat Yam: A 280-sq.m. six-room, 34th floor apartment with two balconies of 40 square meters each, elevator and two parking spaces on Arik Einstein Street was leased for NIS 20,000 per month (Keller Williams).

