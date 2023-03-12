Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Mevaseret Zion: A 232 square meter six room semi-detached house with a separate three room unit for renting out, 240 square meter garden on Shavei Zion Street was sold for NIS 5.5 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 35 square meter, two-room, fourth floor roof apartment with a 10 square meter roof balcony, with no parking on Ovadia of Bertinoro Street in the Old North was sold for NIS 2.82 million (Concorde Properties).

Bat Yam: A 84 square meter, three-room, eighth floor apartment with an elevator on Livorno Street was sold for NIS 1.77 million (RE/MAX - Center).

Harish: A 103 square meter, four-room, sixth floor apartment with a 12 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Oren Street was sold for NIS 1.63 million. A 96 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with a balcony and parking on Sapir Street was sold for NIS 1.5 million (RE/MAX - Ha'Ir Ha'Hadashah).

Haifa and the north

Haifa: A 100 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment on Leon Blum Street in the Upper Hadar neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.25 million. A 50 square meter, two-room, seventh floor apartment, with an elevator and parking on Leon Blum Street in the Upper Hadar neighborhood was sold for NIS 800,000. A 100 square meter, three-room, ground floor apartment with a 30 square meter balcony on Meir Rothberg Street in the German Colony was sold for NIS 1.4 million (RE/MAX - City).

Kiryat Motzkin: A 80 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with a 16 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Kadish Luz Street was sold for NIS 1.34 million. A 76 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Kadish Luz Street was sold for NIS 910,000 (RE/MAX - Family). A 50 square meter, 2.5-room, second floor apartment on Derekh Akko was sold for NIS 830,000.

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 110 square meter, four-room, eighth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Yericho Street in the Tet neighborhood was sold for NIS 1 million. A 87 square meter, 3.5-room, fourth floor apartment on Shaul Hamelekh Street in the Yud Aleph neighborhood was sold for NIS 610,000. A 45 square meter, two-room, second floor apartment on Hannah Senesh Street in the Gimmel neighborhood was sold for NIS 640,000. A 78 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment on Bnei Or Street in the Beit neighborhood was sold for NIS 840,000. A 76 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Leib Yeffe Street in the Gimmel neighborhood was sold for NIS 720,000. A 91 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment on David Wolfson Street in the Gimmel neighborhood was sold for NIS 815,000 (RE/MAX - Plus).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 12, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.