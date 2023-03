Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 85 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment on Tzvia Lubotkin Street in Neve Eliezer was sold for NIS 2.36 million. A 92 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with a 10 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Haim Bar Lev Street in the Kfir neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.6 million (RE/MAX - Ocean). A 500 square meter lot with a building permit for a 360 square meter, six-room house on Tel Baruch Street in North Tel Aviv was sold for NIS 10.8 million (Keller Williams).

Givatayim: A 96 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment with a 12 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Haknesset Street was sold for NIS 4 million. A 75 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Idmit Street was sold for NIS 3.2 million (RE/MAX - Derekh Hanadlan).

Bat Yam: A 82 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment on Rabinovitz Street was sold for NIS 1.74 million. A 60 square meter, two-room, third floor apartment on Haviva Raik Street was sold for NIS 1.5 million. A 90 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Pinkas Street was sold for NIS 2 million (RE/MAX - Top Platinum).

Rehovot: A 194 square meter, 6.5-room semi-detached house on a 364 square meter lot with parking on Hatzanchanim Street was sold for NIS 4.6 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Ashdod: A 248 square meter, six-room, eighth floor penthouse apartment with a 180 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Tel Hai Street in the 15th quarter was sold for NIS 3.8 million. A 110 square meter, four-room, sixth floor apartment with a 12 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Harav Kuk Street in the Bet quarter was sold for NIS 1.78 million (RE/MAX - Together).



Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 115 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with a 10 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Nachum Goldman Street in the Ramot neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.3 million. A 74 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Hatalmud Street in the Daled neighborhood was sold for NIS 560,000. A 74 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Tabenkin Street in the Heh neighborhood was sold for NIS 760,000 (RE/MAX/Plus.)

Kiryat Malakhi: A 85 square meter, three-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 70 square meter garden including parking on Harimon Street in the Karmi Hanadiv neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.7 million (RE/MAX - Advance).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 19, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.