Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 116 square meter, five-room, 16th floor apartment with a 12 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Shtulim Street in the Park Darom neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.49 million (RE/MAX - Ocean).

Givatayim: A 87 square meter, 3.5-room, third floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Kiryat Yosef Street was sold for NIS 2.98 million. A 73 square meter, 2.5-room, third floor apartment with parking on Arad Street was sold for NIS 2.63 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Rosh Ha'ayin: A 90 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment with a 8 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Heh Ba'Iyar Street was sold for NIS 1.92 million. A 160 square meter, four-room, 21st floor penthouse apartment with 60 square meter and 27 square meter balconies, elevator and parking on Haim Herzog Street was sold for NIS 4.18 million (RE/MAX - Success). A 160 square meter, five-room, sixth floor penthouse apartment with two 100 square meter balconies, elevator and parking on Gertrude Elyon Street was sold for NIS 3.17 million. A 150 square meter, four-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 565 square meter garden on Ma'ayan Street was sold for NIS 4.02 million (RE/MAX - Trend).

Kfar Saba: A 116 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with a 12 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Ostashinsky Street in the city center was sold for NIS 2.85 million (RE/MAX - One.)

Netanya: A 126 square meter, five-room, eighth floor apartment with a 26 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Raziel Street was sold for NIS 2.99 million. A 52 square meter, 2.5-room, ground floor apartment on Hama'apilim Street was sold for NIS 1.25 million. A 180 square meter, 6.5-room house with a 30 square meter garden including parking on Mazeh Street was sold for NIs 3.8 million (RE/MAX - Kahol-Lavan).



Haifa and the north

Haifa: A 160 square meter building on a 768 square meter lot on Raziel Street in Tel Amal was sold for NIS 3.25 million



Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 76 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Bnei Or Street in the Beit neighborhood was sold for NIS 725,000. A 75 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment on Dov Yosef Street in the Yud Aleph neighborhood was sold for NIS 659,000. A 133 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment with a 10 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Yohanna Jabotinsky Street in the Neve Zeev neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.3 million. A 83 square meter, four-room, semi-detached house with parking on Homa Vemigdal Street in the Gimmel neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.4 million. (RE/MAX - Plus).

