Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 260 square meter, 6-room four-floor house with a 40 square meter garden on the seafront with three balconies, two of them overlooking the sea, a storage room, internal elevator and two parking spaces in the Nofei Yam neighborhood in northwest Tel Aviv was sold for NIS 11.35 million (Keller Williams - Tal Properties). A 107 square meter, four-room, 14th floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Vinshel Street in Neot Afeka was sold for NIS 4.32 million. A 42 square meter, two-room, fifth floor apartment on Fikus Street in the Neve Golan neighborhood in the south of the city was sold for NIS 1.78 million. A 69 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Rashi Street in the city center was sold for NIS 3.75 million. A 84 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment on Nahalal Street in the Nahlat Yizhak neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.96 million.

Hod Hasharon: A 150 square meter, four-room, 13th floor apartment with an elevator and two parking spaces on Ben Zvi Street was sold for NIS 3.85 million. A 147 square meter, five-room, eighth floor apartment with an elevator and two parking space on Ephraim Katzir Street was sold for NIS 4.78 million. A 175 square meter, six-room 18th floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Chaim Herzog Street was sold for NIS 5.75 million.

Haifa and the north

Kiryat Bialik: A 160 square meter, five-room, garden apartment with a 93 square meter garden and parking on Haviva Reich Street was sold for NIS 1.92 million. A 43 square meter, two-room, first floor apartment on Canaan Street was sold for NIS 770,000. A 83 square meter, three-room, sixth floor apartment on Hashkedim Street was sold for NIS 1.06 million.

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 169 square meter, six-room house with parking for two cars on Hashikma Street in the Ramot Bet neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.05 million. A 110 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment on Seren Dov Street in the Neve Zeev neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.2 million. A 130 square meter, five-room house on Neli Zakash Street was sold for NIS 1.69 million.

Ashkelon: A 110 square meter, four-room, eighth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Yonatan Netanyahu Street was sold for NIS 1.8 million. A 100 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with parking on Aryeh Ben-Eliezer Street was sold for NIS 1.23 million. A 133 square meter, five-room, 12th floor apartment on Balfour Street was sold for NIS 2.9 million.

