Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Netanya: A 150 square meter, five-room, fourth floor apartment with a 24 square meter balcony, elevator and parking, Olympic swimming pool, spa, fitness room, synagogue, and tenants room in the building in Riga Towers in the Ir Yamim neighborhood was sold for NIS 8.1 million to a US buyer (Anglo-Saxon). A 150 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment with a balcony, sea view, storage room, elevator and parking on Zalman Shazar Street in Ramat Poleg was sold for NIS 4.3 million. A 108 square meter, four-room, sixth floor apartment with an elevator and share parking on Ichilov Street in the city center was sold for NIS 1.88 million (Anglo-Saxon Netanya).

Lod: A 72 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment with no elevator on Kedoshei Mizritz Street was sold for NIS 1.2 million. A 50 square meter, two-room, third floor apartment on Shlomo Hamelekh Street in an urban renewal development was sold for NIS 1.08 million. A 72 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment with no elevator on Ha'arava Street was sold for NIS 1.365 million (Anglo-Saxon Lod).

Rishon Lezion: A 152 square meter, five-room, ninth floor apartment with an elevator and two parking spaces on Paula Ben Gurion Street was sold for NIS 4.35 million. A 84 square meter, 3.5-room, sixth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Levontin Street was sold for NIS 2.07 million. A 73 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment with parking on Kanfei Nesharim Street in the east of the city was sold for NIS 1.63 million. A 90 square meter, four-room, sixth floor apartment with an elevator and two parking spaces on Hatizmoret Street was sold for NIS 2.75 million (Tax Authority).

Rehovot: A 75 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment with a 12 square meter sun balcony, storage room, elevator and underground parking on Goldin Street in the city center was sold for NIS 2.29 million. A 88 square meter, 3.5-room, eighth floor apartment with a 12 square meter, sun balcony storage room, elevator and two parking spaces on Goldin Street in the city center was sold for NIS 2.65 million (Diyur-Plus Rehovot).

Rentals

Tel Aviv and central region

Rehovot: A 85 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment with a 12 square meter sun balcony, elevator and parking on Zacharia Madar Street was leased for NIS 5,000 a month (Diyur-Plus Rehovot). A 123 square meter, five-room, ninth floor duplex apartment with a 60 square meter sun balcony, storage room, elevator and two parking spaces was leased for NIS 6,950 per month (Diyur-Plus Rehovot).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 26, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.