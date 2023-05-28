Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 145 square meter, five-room, fifth and sixth floor penthouse apartment in Gad Street in Baka with three balconies, a storage room, elevator and two shared parking spaces was sold for NIS 5.9 million (Jerusalem Real Estate).

Mevaseret Zion: A 75 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment with an 18 square meter balcony, 10 square meter storage room but no elevator and no parking on Shderot Hoshen was sold for NIS 2.23 million (Anglo-Saxon).



Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 94 square meter, four-room, seventh floor apartment with a 12 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Shmuel Yohanannof Street in Kiryat Shalem was sold for NIS 2.85 million (RE/MAX - Ocean).

Ra'anana: A 135 square meter, five-room, first floor garden apartment with a 60 square meter garden, including parking on Sara Aharonson Street in the 2005 neighborhood was sold for NIS 5.1 million (RE/MAX - One).

Kiryat Ono: A 104 square meter, four-room, seventh floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Yigal Alon Street was sold for NIS 2.8 million. A 80 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment with parking on Hermon Street was sold for NIS 2.35 million (RE/MAX - Premium).

Shoham: A 140 square meter, five-room, first floor apartment with a 38 square meter balcony, and parking on Limon Street was sold for NIS 4.59 million (RE/MAX - Premium).



Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 85 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Shderot Ya'elim in the Heh neighborhood was sold for NIS 685,000. A 62 square meter, 2.5-room, second floor apartment on Rabbi Akiva Street in the Daled neighborhood was sold for NIS 695,000. A 57 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Rotenberg Street in the Gimmel neighborhood was sold for NIS 720,000. A 96 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Ha'aliyah Street in the Heh neighborhood was sold for NIS 815,000. A 98 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment with a 17.5 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Tabenkin Street in the Heh neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.61 million (RE/MAX - Plus).

Kiryat Malakhi: A 100 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment on Weizmann Street was sold for NIS 1.23 million. A 110 square meter, five-room, third floor duplex apartment with a 50 square meter balcony on Safra Street was sold for NIS 1.3 million (RE/MAX - Advance).

