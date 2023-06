Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 123 square meter, 3.5-room, twelfth floor apartment with an elevator, three parking spaces, large storage room, swimming pool, members club and fitness room in the building in YOO Tower in Park Tzameret at the corner of Namir and Pinkas Streets was sold for NIS 6.65 million (Real Capital).

Ramat Gan: A 80 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment with a security room and parking on Uziel Street was sold for NIS 2.57 million. A 104 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Ben Gurion Street was sold for NIS 2.2 million (Mor Real Estate).

Holon: A 80 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Arlozorov Street was sold for NIS 2.15 million. A 100 square meter, four-room, seventh floor apartment with a 12 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Hahartzit Street was sold for NIS 2.69 million (RE/MAX - Top Platinum).

Netanya: A 209 square meter, seven-room, fifth floor duplex apartment with a 25 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Baruch Ram Street was sold for NIS 4.00 million. A 125 square meter, five-room, second floor apartment with a storage room, elevator and parking on Nitza Boulevard was sold for NIS 2.6 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Kfar Saba: A 116 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with parking on Hagera Street in the city center was sold for NIS 2.8 million (RE/MAX - ONE).

Elad: A 115 square meter, four-room, fifth floor apartment with a storage room, elevator and parking on Ben Zakai Street was sold for 2.27 million (Keller Williams).

Rentals

Tel Aviv and central region

Netanya: A 144 square meter, five-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator and parking in on Pierre Koenig was leased for NIS 8,500 a month (Anglo-Saxon).

Modi'in: A 80 square meter, three-room unfurnished new apartment with a storage room and parking on Golda Meir Street in the Morasha neighborhood was leased for NIS 5,000 per month. A 100 square meter, three-room, third floor unfurnished apartment with a storage room and parking but no elevator on Nahal Dalia Street in the Malibu neighborhood was leased for NIS 5,000 per month (Tehiya Lahav, Keller Williams, Modi'in).

