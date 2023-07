Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Givatayim: A 240 square meter, 5.5-room duplex apartment on two floors including two 95 square meter balconies on the roof and a 20 square meter balcony on the first floor, storage room and three parking spaces on Hama'alot Street in the Poalei Rakevet neighborhood was sold for NIS 4.84 million (Real Capital). A 55 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Hamigdal Street was sold for NIS 2.1 million. A 44 square meter, two-room, first floor apartment on Halamed Heh Street was sold for NIS 2.38 million. A 81 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with two parking spaces on Hashnaim Street was sold for NIS 3.3 million (Tax Authority).

Or Yehuda: A 55 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Yosef Haim Street was sold for NIS 1.72 million. A 105 square meter, 4.5-room, 13th floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Dekel Street was sold for NIS 2.37 million. A 61 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Hahatzav Street was sold for NIS 1.5 million. A 133 square meter, six-room, tenth floor apartment on Hacalanit Street was sold for NIS 3.28 million (Tax Authority).

Ashdod: A 76 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Rabi Akiva Street was sold for NIS 1.82 million. A 152 square meter, five-room, sixth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Shevet Issachar Street was sold for NIS 3.91 million. A 54 square meter, 2.5-room, third floor apartment on Avraham Shapira Street was sold for NIS 1.87 million. A 110 square meter, four-room, fifth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Shevet Naftali Street was sold for NIS 2.36 million. A 140 square meter, five-room, third floor apartment on Hamifras Street was sold for NIS 3.4 million (Tax Authority).



Haifa and the north

Nahariya: A 350 square meter, six-room, ninth floor penthouse with a 90 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Jabotinsky Street at the junction of Haga'aton Street overlooking the sea was sold for NIS 7 million (Anglo-Saxon).



Beersheva and the south

Eilat: A 68 square meter, three-room second floor apartment with no parking on Eilot Street was sold for NIS 1.2 million. A 55 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Yerushalayim Hashlama Street with no parking was sold for NIS 855,000. A 78 square meter, four-room, fifth floor apartment on Zaharon Street was sold for NIS 1.55 million (Tax Authority).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 16, 2023.

