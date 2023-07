Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 121 square meter, five-room, 12th floor apartment with a balcony, storage room, elevator and two parking spaces on Ramah Street in Neve Sharet was sold for NIS 4.97 million (Real Capital). A 86 square meter, four-room, sixth floor apartment on Etzel Street in the Hatikvah neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.2 million. A 32 square meter, two-room, third floor apartment on Bograshov Street was sold for NIS 2.5 million (Tax Authority).

Givatayim: A 110 square meter apartment with a private entrance and 60 square meter yard in the city center was sold for NIS 4.4 million. (More Real Estate).

Kiryat Ono: A 100 square meter, four-room, fifth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Hazamir Street was sold for NIS 3 million. A 130 square meter, five-room, fifth floor apartment with an elevator and two parking spaces on Hakfar Street was sold for NIS 4.6 million. A 56 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment on Korchak Street was sold for NIS 2.06 million. A 140 square meter, six-room, second floor apartment on Ibn Ezra Street was sold for NIS 2.33 million (Israel Tax Authority).

Petah Tikva: A 93 square meter, three-room, fifth floor apartment on Hahistadrut Street was sold for NIS 1.7 million. A 100 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment with parking for two cars on Ness Ziona Street was sold for NIS 2.79 million. A 134 square meter, five-room, 21st floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Meir Dankner Street was sold for NIS 3.45 million. A 163 square meter, five-room, on Yona Street was sold for NIS 4.8 million.

Rosh Ha'ayin: A 97 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment on Shabazi Street was sold for NIS 1.29 million (Tax Authority).

Ness Ziona: A 177 square meter, five-room, fifth floor apartment with an elevator and two parking spaces on Moshe Lehrer Street was sold for NIS 4.05 million. A 106 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with parking on Ha'imahot Street was sold for NIS 2.72 million. A 164 square meter, four-room, fifth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Hoshen Street was sold for NIS 3.3 million. A 86 square meter, three-room, sixth floor apartment on Sokolov Street was sold for NIS 2.3 million.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 23, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.