Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 240 square meter, seven-room house on a 220 square meter lot with parking in Ramat Aviv Hayaroka was sold for NIS 12.3 million (Keller Williams).

Netanya: A 73 square meter, two-room, third floor apartment on Yerushalayim Street in the city center was sold for NIS 1.85 million. A 120 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment with parking on Motta Gur Street was sold for NIS 2.9 million. A 226 square meter, seven-room, ground floor apartment with a 26 square meter yard and parking on Maimon Street in the north of the city was sold for NIS 3.67 million. A 143 square meter, five-room, sixth floor apartment with two parking spaces on Dudu Dotan Street in Ir Yamim was sold for NIS 4.22 million.

Rehovot: A 88 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment on Aharon Skolnik Street in the city center was sold for NIS 2.05 million. A 141 square meter, five-room, sixth floor apartment with two parking spaces on Natan Alterman Street was sold for NIS 3.26 million.

Gedera: A 102 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment with two parking spaces on Ha'Ilanot Street was sold for NIS 2.74 million. A 124 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment on Weizmann Street in the city center was sold for NIS 1.6 million. A 68 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Shapira Street in the west of the city was sold for NIS 1.2 million.

Ashdod: A 50 square meter, two-room, ground floor apartment on Henrietta Szold Street in Rova Bet was sold for NIS 1.2 million. A 75 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Hehalutzim Street in Rova Hikirya was sold for NIS 1.57 million. A 88 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment on Shabazi Street in Rova Heh was sold for NIS 1.78 million. A 118 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Shoshan Damari Street in Rova Yud Aleph was sold for NIS 2.28 million.

Haifa and the north

Akko: A 50 square meter, two-room, first floor apartment on Hahermon Street in the west of the city was sold for NIS 695,000. A 55 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Jabotinsky Street in the west of the city was sold for NIS 580,000. A 87 square meter, four-room second floor apartment on Ha'arba'ah Street near the railway station was sold for NIS 750,000. A 205 square meter, five-room, 14th floor apartment on Trumpledor Street was sold for NIS 2.6 million.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 25, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.