Apartments sold and rented

Tel Aviv: A 68 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment with parking on Kehila Warsaw Street in Hadar Yosef was sold for NIS 2.7 million. A 44 square meter, two-room, first floor apartment on Allenby Street was sold for NIS 3.25 million. A 98 square meter, four-room, eighth floor apartment on Hasidei Ha'Umot Street in Jaffa was sold for NIS 4.18 million. A 121 square meter, five-room garden apartment with a 165 square meter yard on Mintz Street in Hadar Yosef was sold for NIS 6.65 million. A 107 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with parking on Beit Hillel Street near Yehudit Boulevard was sold for NIS 4 million

Hadera: A 55 square meter, two-room, first floor apartment on Haeshed Street in the Neve Eliezer neighborhood was sold for NIS 1 million. A 111 square meter, five-room, first floor apartment with parking on Frank Street in the Beitar neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.55 million. A 118 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment on Tzahal Street in the east of the city was sold for NIS 1.68 million. A 172 square meter, five-room, seventh floor apartment with parking for two cars on Mishmar Hagvul Street in the Park neighborhood in the east of the city was sold for NIS 3.03 million.

Kiryat Motzkin: A 200 square meter, seven-room, three-floor semi-detached house with separate entrance, three balconies and a garden on Harav Kuk Street was sold for NIS 2.19 million (L.Y. Real Estate).

Migdal Ha'Emek: A 70 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Shomron Street in the Gan Yisrael neighborhood was sold for NIS 670,000. A 76 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment on Ha'atzmaut Street was sold for NIS 830,000. A 178 square meter, five-room, first floor apartment with parking for two cars on Hatidhar Street was sold for NIS 1.89 million.

Tiberias: A 88 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Ha'avot Street in Shikun Gimmel was sold for NIS 875,000. A 14 square meter, five-room, third floor apartment on Alhadif Street in the city center was sold for NIS 1.06 million. A 91 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Rav Elyashiv Street in Shikun Gimmel was sold for NIS 1.29 million.

Mitzpe Ramon: A 60 square meter, three-room house with a 230 square meter garden on Nahal Karkum Street was sold for NIS 1.3 million. A 65 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Nahal Tzia Street was sold for NIS 755,000.

