Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 58 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Ha'arba'ah Street in Pisgat Ze'ev was sold for NIS 1.93 million. A 53 square meter, two-room, second floor apartment on Hehalutz Street in Bet Hakerem was sold for NIS 2.84 million. A 94 square meter, five-room, 13th floor apartment with an elevator and two parking spaces on Eliyahu Koren Street in Har Homa was sold for NIS 2.7 million. A 111 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment on King George Street in the city center was sold for NIS 4.1 million.

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 33 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Jerusalem Boulevard in Jaffa was sold for NIS 1.99 million. A 74 square meter, 3.5-room, eighth floor apartment on Machrozet Street in the south of the city was sold for NIS 2.35 million. A 146 square meter, four-room, 18th floor apartment on Harav Nissim Street in Bavli Park was sold for NIS 3.86 million. A 95 square meter, five-room, sixth floor apartment on Haim Levanon Street in Ramat Aviv was sold for NIS 4.4 million.

Herzliya: A 106 square meter, four-room, 17th floor apartment on Bar Ilan Street in the city center was sold for NIS 3 million. A 127 square meter, five-room, 10th floor apartment on Mandelblatt Street in the city center was sold for NIS 5.45 million. A 54 square meter, two-room, first floor apartment on Ben Yehuda Street in the city center was sold for NIS 2.07 million. A 168 square meter, four-room, fifth-sixth flioor duplex apartment on Jabotinsky Street near the Seven Stars Mall was sold for NIS 8.1 million.

Hod Hasharon: A 300 square meter, six-room, semi-detached house on a 303 square meter lot on Avraham Stein Street in the Hamashorarim neighborhood was sold for NIS 7 million (Real Capital).

Beit Yehoshua: A 204 square meter, five-room house was Hatamar Street was sold in July for NIS 4.86 million.

Haifa and the north

Tirat Carmel: A 75 square meter, three-room, 14th floor apartment on Hashichrur Street in the city center was sold for NIS 1.68 million. A 119 square meter, five-room, 14th floor apartment on Hashichrur Street was sold for NIS 2.04 million. A 172 square meter, six-room house with a 88 square meter roof area and 119 square meter garden on Tzedef Street in the west of the city was sold for NIS 3.5 million. All deals recently posted on the Israel Tax Authority website.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 18, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.