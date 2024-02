Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Rishon Lezion: A 70 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment in a building undergoing TAMA 38, which will add a 12 square meter security room, 14.5 square meter balcony and an elevator, on Shrira Street in the Ravivim neighborhood in the east of the city was sold for NIS 1.7 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Kfar Habad: A 95 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Admor Hatzemach Tzedek Street was sold for NIS 3 million. A 203 square meter, five-room, second floor apartment on Hayishuv Street was sold for NIS 2.75 million.

Kfar Saba: A 115 square meter, 3.5-room, first floor apartment with parking on Yerushalayim Street in the city center was sold for NIS 2.5 million. A 133 square meter, four-room, fifth floor apartment with two parking spaces on Angel Street in Kfar Saba Yaroka was sold for NIS 3.25 million. A 158 square meter, 4.5-room, first floor apartment with parking on Elazar Street in the city center was sold for NIS 3.6 million. A 145 square meter, five-room, fifth floor penthouse apartment with a 107 square meter roof, and with parking on Rothschild Street in the south of the city was sold for NIS 4.2 million.

Mazkeret Batya: A 74 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Milka Wolfson Street in the Bar Lev neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.39 million. A 112 square meter, five-room, third floor apartment on Milka Wolfson Street in the Bar Lev neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.15 million. A 162 square meter, six-room, semi-detached house with a 248 square meter yard and parking on Yaakov Gold Street was sold for NIS 4.5 million.

Haifa and the north

Nazareth: A 143 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment on Hagalil Street was sold for NIS 1.74 million. A 120 square meter, five-room, second floor apartment on Tufiq Darousha Street was sold for NIS 1.6 million. A 62 square meter, three-room apartment on Bir El Amir Street was sold for NIS 580,000.

Afula: A 108 square meter, 4.5-room, first floor apartment on Ben Yehuda Street in the Givat Hamore neighborhood was sold for NIS 980,000. A 88 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Yerushalayim Street in the city center was sold for NIS 850,000. A 89 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Spinoza Street in the Givat Hamore neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.5 million. A 131 square meter, four-room, seventh floor apartment with parking on Shibulim Street in the east of the city was sold for NIS 1.36 million. A 175 square meter, 6.5-room house with a 106 square meter yard and parking for two cars on Yahalom Street was sold for NIS 2.7 million.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 11, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.