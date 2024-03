Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Givat Shmuel: A 147 square meter, five-room house with parking on Ben Yosef Street was sold for NIS 3.34 million. A 76 square meter, three-room, 17th floor apartment on Yitzhak Shamir Street close to Road 471 was sold for NIS 2.63 million. A 125 square meter, five-room, first floor apartment with parking on Yoni Netanyahu Street was sold for NIS 3.16 million.

Kiryat Ono A 90 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with parking on Modi'in Street in the Vatikim neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.9 million. A 90 square meter, four-room, seventh floor apartment with two parking spaces on Yitzhak Rabin Street in the Pisgat Ono neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.5 million. A 138 square meter, five-room, 15th floor apartment on Levi Eshkol Street in the city center was sold for NIS 4 million. A 136 square meter, five-room house on Stern Street in Kiron was sold for NIS 4.75 million.

Modi'in A 87 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Yehezkel Hanavi Street in the Haneviim neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.17 million. A 112 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with two parking spaces on Hativat Harel Street in the Hameginim neighborhood was sold for NIS 3 million. A 139 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with parking on Emek Dotan Street in the Hanahalim neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.2 million. A 95 square meter, five-room, first floor apartment with two parking spaces on Shani Street in the Avnei Chen neighborhood was sold for NIS 4.82 million.

Harish A 128 square meter, five-room, fifth floor penthouse with a 60 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Haoren Street was sold for NIS 2.18 million (RE/MAX - Harish).

Emek Hefer A 104 square meter, four-room, semi-detached house with a 222 square meter garden and parking on Gilboa Street in Beit Hefer was sold for NIS 3.62 million. A 173 square meter, six-room house with parking on Balikhin Street was sold for NIS 3.55 million. A 135 square meter, six-room house with parking on Nitzanei Oz Street was sold for NIS 3.9 million.

Beersheva and the south

Kiryat Malakhi: A 44 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Hagalil Street in the east of the city was sold for NIS 835,000. A 87 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment on Jerusalem Boulevard was sold for NIS 1.25 million. A 104 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment on Hagefen Street in Carmei Hanadiv was sold for NIS 1.8 million.

