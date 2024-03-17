Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Rishon Lezion: A 70 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Yehuda Leib Street in the city center was sold for NIS 1.63 million. A 143 square meter, six-room, eighth floor apartment with an elevator on Hanarkiss Street in Kiryat Sharon in the west of the city was sold for NIS 3.45 million. A 80 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Ha'atzmaut Street in Nahalat Yehuda was sold for NIS 2.45 million. A 100 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with parking on Haorgan Street in Kiryat Ganim was sold for NIS 2.72 million.

Beit Dagan A 150 square meter, five-room house with a 40 square meter roof and parking on Hasharon Street was sold for NIS 3.45 million. A 52 square meter, two-room, first floor apartment on Hazayit Street was sold for NIS 673,000. A 138 square meter, five-room, 15th floor apartment on Levi Eshkol Street in the city center was sold for NIS 4 million. A 260 square meter, 6.5-room house with a 329 square meter garden on Hatamar Street was sold for NIS 3.39 million.

Zikhron Yaakov A 212 square meter, four-room house with parking on Bialik Street in the town center was sold for NIS 2.9 million. A 140 square meter, five-room house with a 165 square meter yard and parking for two cars on Agor Street was sold for NIS 2.93 million.

Or Akiva A 108 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment with parking on Levona Street in the Or Yam neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.83 million. A 72 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Weissberg Street in the city center was sold for NIS 1.42 million. A 116 square meter, five-room, first floor garden apartment with a 137 square meter yard and two parking spaces on Hacarmel Street was sold for NIS 2.6 million. A 165 square meter, six-room house with a 23 square meter yard and 89 square meter roof on Mor Street was sold for NIS 3.1 million.

Beersheva and the south

Sderot: A 140 square meter, five-room, eighth floor apartment with an elevator and two parking spaces on Harav Abba Abuhatzeira Street in the east of the city was sold for NIS 2.15. A 92 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment with an elevator on Mikveh Yisrael Street was sold for NIS 950,000. A 109 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Nahal Tze'elim Street was sold for NIS 1.42 million.

Rentals

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 108 square meter, four-room, with a balcony, storage room and parking in the Foreign Ministry quarter in the national precinct was leased for NIS 9,200 per month (Anglo-Saxon).

Tel Aviv and central region

Ramla: A 170-sq.m. six-room penthouse with a 40 square meter balcony on Rafael Eitan Street in the Neot Shamir neighborhood was leased for NIS 8,000 a month (Anglo-Saxon).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 17, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.