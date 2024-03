Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Givatayim: A 71 square meter, two-room, third floor apartment on Tiber Street was sold for NIS 2.12 million. A 83 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Hapoel Hatzair Street was sold for NIS 2.6 million. A 115 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with parking on Rachel Street was sold for NIS 3.8 million. A 94 square meter, 3.5-room, fourth floor apartment with two parking spaces on Katznelson Street in the city center was sold for NIS 3.4 million.

Bat Yam: A 85 square meter, three-room, fifth floor apartment with parking on Ben Gurion Street was sold for NIS 3.15 million. A 28 square meter, one-room, first floor apartment on Daniel Street in the city center was sold for NIS 920,000. A 104 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Kibbutz Galuyot Street was sold for NIS 3 million.

Rishon Lezion: A 280 square meter, seven-room house on four floors with a 150 square meter garden, 40 square meter balcony, and salt water outdoor swimming pool on Ahi Mivtach Street within walking distance of the sea in the Sha'ar Hayam neighborhood was sold for NIS 7.4 million (Keller Williams).

Ramat Hasharon A 104 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with parking on Bialik Boulevard was sold for NIS 3.07 million. A 133 square meter, five-room, first floor apartment on Bialik Boulevard was sold for NIS 4.5 million. A 136 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Hazorea Street was sold for NIS 3.6 million. A 134 square meter, four-room, fifth floor apartment with a 45 square meter balcony on Hatabak Street was sold for NIS 6 million.

Gan Yavne: A 94 square meter, four-room, fifth floor apartment on Shabazi Street was sold for NIS 2.09 million. A 151 square meter, five-room, first floor apartment on Alterman Street was sold for NIS 2.62 million. A 160 square meter, five-room house with a 70 square meter roof and a 120 square meter garden with two parking spaces on Hazorea Street was sold for NIS 3.9 million.

Haifa and the north

Katzrin: A 75 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Hadudaim Street was sold for NIS 672,000. A 74 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Agor Street was sold for NIS 1 million. A 105 square meter, four-room house on Meron Street was sold for NIS 1.7 million.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 24, 2024.

