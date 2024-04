Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Ramat Gan: A 158 square meter, six-room, third floor duplex apartment on Arlozorov Street was sold for 2.9 million (Mor).

Holon A 75 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Hahistadrut Street in the city center was sold for NIS 1.68 million. A 109 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment with parking on Eilat Street near the Yoseftal Interchange was sold for NIS 2.1 million. A 79 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with parking on Kibbutz Galuyot Street on the east of the city was sold for NIS 2.6 million. A 94 square meter, four-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 101 square meter yard, on Keren Kayemet Leyisrael Street was solod for NIS 3.05 million.

Mazkeret Batya A 162 square meter, six-room house with a 248 square meter garden on Gold Yaakov Street was sold for NIS 4.5 million. A 114 square meter, five-room, first floor apartment with parking on Moshe Dayan Street was sold for NIS 3.26 million. A 104 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with parking on Henrietta Szold Street was sold for NIS 3 million.

Haifa and the north

Afula: A 65 square meter, two-room, fourth floor apartment on Chatafit Street was sold for NIS 650,000. A 120 square meter, four room, third floor apartment on Ha'aliyah Street was sold for NIS 930,000. A 118 square meter five-room, second floor apartment with parking on Hahadasim Street was sold for NIS 1.1 million.

Kiryat Tivon A 125 square meter, five-room house with a 169 square meter yard on Tamar Street was sold for NIS 2.5 million. A 82 square meter, four-room house on Ha'teena Street was sold for NIS 2.5 million. A 227 square meter, five-room, first floor garden apartment with a 155 square meter yard on Amos Oz Street was sold for NIs 3.34 million.

Beersheva and the south

Lahavim: A 322 square meter, six-room house on a 400 square meter lot on Cahal Street was sold for NIS 2.95 million. A 220 square meter, six-room house on a 569 square meter lot on Deganit Street was sold for NIS 2.53 million. A 205 square meter, five-room house on a 507 square meter lot on Hartzit Street was sold for NIS 3.1 million. A 511 square meter, five-room house with parking for two cars on Odem Street was sold for NIS 4.1 million.

All deals were reported on the Israel Tax Authority website.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 30, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.