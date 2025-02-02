Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Givatayim: A 103 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with two parking spaces on Hama'agal Street in the Poalei Harekevet neighborhood was sold for NIS 4.05 million. A 69 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Halamed Heh Street in the west of the city was sold for NIS 2.79 million. A 28 square meter, one-room, ground floor apartment on Shenkin Street in the city center was sold for NIS 1.4 million.

Herzliya A 65 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Hanotrim Street in the city center was sold for NIS 2.07 million. A 99 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with parking on Arie Leib Yaffe Street in the Neve Oved neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.95 million. A 89 square meter, 3.5-room, second floor apartment on Rachel Street in the Neve Amal neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.38 million. A 110 square meter, four-room, 13th floor apartment on Hashoftim Street in the Neve Amirim neighborhood was sold for NIS 4.18 million.

Kfar Saba A 109 square meter, four-room, fifth floor apartment with a 437 square meter yard with two parking spaces on Keren Hamosika Street in the Zemer Ha'ivri neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.63 million. A 94 square meter, four-room, fifth floor apartment on Hagalil Meir Street was sold for NIS 2.4 million. A 52 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Masada Street in Yoseftal neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.83 million. A 188 square meter, five-room, 12th floor apartment on Gordon Street was sold for NIS 4.1 million.

Kokhav Yair-Tzur Yigal A 145 square meter, seven-room, two-floor semi-detached house on a 340 square meter lot with building rights for an additional 180 square meters and two parking spaces on Arbel Street was sold for NIS 3.85 million (Real Capital).

Netanya A 64 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Hanevi'im Street in Ramat Yadin was sold for NIS 1.62 million. A 132 square meter, five-room, third floor apartment on Irus Ha'argaman Street in the Givat Ha'irisim neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.8 million. A 110 square meter, four-room, fifth floor apartment on Petah Tikva Street in the city center was sold for NIS 2.42 million. A 132 square meter, five-room, 21st floor apartment on Dudu Dotan Street in Ir Yamim was sold for NIS 4.05 million.

Bet Hefer A 145 square meter, five-room, semi-detached house with parking on Oren Street was sold for NIS 3.28 million. A 169 square meter, six-room, semi-detached house on a 330 square meter lot with parking on Hartzit Street was sold for NIS 4.56 million.

All deals were reported on the Israel Tax Authority website.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 2, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.