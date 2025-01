Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Bat Yam: A 70 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment on Dr. Nir Nahum Street in the city center was sold for NIS 2.1 million. A 67 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Jabotinsky Street in the city center was sold for NIS 1.87 million. A 74 square meter, 3.5-room, third floor apartment on Halamit Street in the Amidar neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.01 million.

Rehovot A 76 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment with parking on Har Hatzofim Street was sold for NIS 2.2 million. A 102 square meter, four-room, seventh floor apartment on Batya Makov Street in the city center was sold for NIS 2.72 million. A 61 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Migdalei Mocher Sepharim Street was sold for NIS 1.8 million. A 41 square meter, two-room, third floor apartment with on Steinberg Street in the Denya neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.25 million.

Haifa and the north

Nesher: A 37 square meter, three-room apartment on Tishby Street in Old Nesher was sold for NIS 855,000. A 99 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with parking on Hashita Street in Ramot Yitzhak was sold for NIS 1.64 million. A 129 square meter, five-room, first floor apartment on Tzion Street was sold for NIS 2.05 million.

Karmiel A 96 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Netiv Halotus Street in the Arava neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.14 million. A 89 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on with a 63 square meter yard and parking on Mivtza Nachshon Street in Ramat Rabin was sold for NIS 1.5 million. A 142 square meter, six-room house on Shvil Tishrei Street in Givat Ram was sold for NIS 2.15 million. A 110 square meter, four-room, ground floor apartment with a 150 square meter yard on Miron Street was sold for NIS 1.94 million.

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 65 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Sanhedrin Street in the Dalet neighborhood was sold for NIS 505,000. A 65 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Hagilboa Street in the Heh neighborhood was sold for NIS 835,000. A 224 square meter, five-room house on Nesher Street in Neve Zeev was sold for NIS 3.85 million. A 138 square meter, four-room, sixth floor apartment on Hagdudim Street in the Hadarom neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.4 million.

Dimona A 40 square meter, two-room, third floor apartment in need of renovation on Ha'alon Street in the Shivat Haminim neighborhood was sold for NIS 380,000 (Level Up).

All deals were reported on the Israel Tax Authority website.

