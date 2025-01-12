Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Givatayim: A 109 square meter, five-room, third floor apartment with two parking spaces on Kalai Street was sold for NIS 4.15 million. A 118 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with parking on Borochov Street was sold for NIS 4.5 million. A 105 square meter, 3.5-room, second floor apartment on Kaplinsky Street was sold for NIS 2.9 million.

Netanya A 71 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Nordau Street was sold for NIS 1.73 million. A 125 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with two parking spaces on Bnei Berman Street was sold for NIS 3.5 million. A 133 square meter, five-room, fifth floor apartment with two parking spaces on Shderot Binyamin in the city center was sold for NIS 3.3 million. A 169 square meter, five-room, first floor apartment on Natan Yonatan Street in Ir Yamim was sold for NIS 6.2 million.

Modi'in A 90 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment with two parking spaces on Yoel Hanavi Street in was sold for NIS 2.4 million. A 87 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment with parking on Emek Hahula Street was sold for NIS 2.2 million. A 121 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with parking on Kislev Street was sold for NIS 3.14 million.

Rehovot A 76 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment with parking on Har Hatzofim Street was sold for NIS 2.2 million. A 61 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Migdalei Mocher Sepharim Street was sold for NIS 1.8 million. A 105 square meter, four-room, eighth floor apartment with parking on Peki'in Street was sold for NIS 2.52 million.

Haifa and the north

Hatzor Haglilit: A 63 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment with parking on Shlomo Ben Yosef Street was sold for NIS 660,000.

Beersheva and the south

Ofakim: A 59 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Giborei Yisrael Street was sold for NIS 950,000. A 67 square meter, two-room, third floor apartment on Giborei Yisrael Street was sold for NIS 700,000. A 95 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Harav Ovadia Yosef Street was sold for NIS 1.37 million.

All deals were reported on the Israel Tax Authority website.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 12, 2025.

