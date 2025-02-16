Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 40 square meter, two-room, third floor apartment on Ahi Dakar Street in Neve Sharet was sold for NIS 2.73 million. A 86 square meter, three-room, fifth floor apartment on Moshe Dayan Street in Yad Eliyahu was sold for NIS 2.85 million. A 72 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Michal Street in the city center was sold for NIS 4.07 million. A 100 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment on Asirei Zion Street in Kiryat Shalom was sold for NIS 3.83 million. A 101 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment on Asirei Zion Street in Kiryat Shalom with parking was sold for NIS 3 million.

Ra'anana A 122 square meter square meter, four-room, fifth floor apartment with parking on Shivratz Street in the east of the city was sold for NIS 3.05 million. A 83 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment on Keren Hayesod Street in the city center was sold for NIS 2.67 million. A 94 square meter, three-room, ninth floor apartment on Ibn Gbriol Street was sold for NIS 3.98 million. A 219 square meter, six-room house with a 382 square meter yard on Hashalom Street in the Asher neighborhood was sold for NIS 5.99 million.

Netanya A 119 square meter square meter, 3.5-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Smilansky Street near the sea was sold for NIS 2.03 million (Real Capital Hasharon.)

Mazkeret Batya A 151 square meter, five-room, first floor apartment with parking on Shderot Menachem Begin was sold for NIS 3.2 million. A 62 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Hatzanhanim Street in the Hamoshava neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.55 million.

Haifa and the north

Maalot-Tarshisha:A 78 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Marve Street in the Givat Rakefot neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.02 million. A 68 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Sigaliot Street in the Sigaliot neighborhood was sold for NIS 620,000. A 108 square meter, five-room house with a 150 square meter yard on Snir Street in the Savionim neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.65 million.

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 92 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment with parking on Shlomo Skolasky Street in the Neve Zeev neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.2 million. A 120 square meter, four-room, ninth floor apartment with parking on Hatikvah Street in the government center was sold for NIS 1.47 million. A 122 square meter, five-room, third floor apartment on Tzahal Street in the city center was sold for NIS 1.84 million.

All deals were reported on the Israel Tax Authority website.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 16, 2025.

