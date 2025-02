Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Petah Tikva: A 93 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment on Katroni Street in the Merkaz Hashaket neighborhood was sold for NIS 2 million. A 73 square meter, 2.5-room, third floor apartment on Herzl Street in the east of the city was sold for NIS 1.77 million. A 51 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Shprinzak Street in the Ahdut neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.69 million. A 108 square meter, four-room, 14th floor apartment with parking on Rafaeli Shraga Street in Hadar Hamoshava was sold for NIS 2.94 million. A 136 square meter, five-room, seventh floor apartment with two parking spaces on Deganya Street near the Schneider Children's Hospital was sold for NIS 3.37.

Ashdod A 144 square meter square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with parking on Ha'atzmaut Street was sold for NIS 2.24 million. A 124 square meter, four-room, 11th floor apartment on Shoshana Damari Street was sold for NIS 2.97 million. A 165 square meter, five-room, 13th floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Afarsek Street was sold for NIS 3.42 million.

Haifa and the north

Kiryat Motzkin:A 104 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with parking on Menachem Begin Street was sold for NIS 1.77 million. A 128 square meter, five-room, 11th floor apartment with parking on Hahashmonaim Street was sold for NIS 2.14 million. A 107 square meter, five-room, fourth floor apartment on Hayeladim Street was sold for NIS 1.82 million.

Tiberias A 56 square meter, four-room apartment in a 1920s building on Hagolani Street was sold for NIS 820,000. A 128 square meter, six-room, ninth floor apartment on Bar Kokhba Street was sold for NIS 2.12 million.

Beersheva and the south

Ashkelon: A 80 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Hayda Street in the Ben Gurion neighborhood was sold for NIS 1 million (RE/MAX - Promise).

Ofakim A 150 square meter, five-room house on Kibbutz Galuyot Street was sold for NIS 1.46 million. A 135 square meter, five-room house with a 46 square meter yard and parking on Ha'tzaalon Street was sold for NIS 1.63 million. A 54 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Kibbutz Galuyot Street was sold for NIS 575,000.

All deals were reported on the Israel Tax Authority website.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 9, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.