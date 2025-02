Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Kfar Saba: A 104 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with a 14 square meter balcony, security room, storage room and parking on Meir Ariel Street in the Zemer Ha'Ivri neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.35 million (Real Capital).

Even Yehuda A 180 square meter, six-room, fourth floor apartment with parking on Zavitan Street was sold for NIS 5 million.

Hadera A 131 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment with parking on Rambam Street was sold for NIS 1.83 million. A 110 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Ophira Street was sold for NIS 2.22 million. A 177 square meter, four-room, 20th floor apartment with two parking spaces on Hakommuna Hahdratit Street was sold for NIS 3.32 million. A 135 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with parking on Weizmann Street was sold for NIS 1.6 million.

Rishon Lezion A 93 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with parking on Hakormim Street in Kiryat Hakramim was sold for NIS 2.6million. A 97 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with parking on Harav Goren Street in Neot Hashikma was sold for NIS 2.99 million. A 100 square meter, four-room, seventh floor apartment on Wolfson Street in the city center was sold for NIS 1.83 million. A 154 square meter, six-room, ninth floor apartment with two parking spaces on Abba Eban Street near the seafront was sold for NIS 3.63 million.

Haifa and the north

Haifa:A 67 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Tchernikovsky Street was sold for NIS 1.44 million. A 107 square meter, four-room, ground floor apartment with parking on Lionel Watson Street in Ramat Begin was sold for NIS 2.69 million. A 57 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Harav Ankua Street in the Shaar Aliyah neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.38 million. A 62 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Deganya Street in Kiryat Haim West was sold for NIS 1.3 million. A 130 square meter, 5.5-room, 15th floor apartment with two parking spaces on Yigal Alon Street in Ramat Alon was sold for NIS 2.82 million.

Tzfat A 91 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment on Lochamei Hagettaot Street was sold for NIS 1.25 million. A 93 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment on David Remez Street was sold for NIS 1.63 million. A 149 square meter, six-room house on Keren Hayesod Street was sold for NIS 2.98 million.

All deals were reported on the Israel Tax Authority website.

