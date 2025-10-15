Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 60 square meter, four-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 16 square meter yard on Kehilot Yaakov Street in Ramat Shlomo was sold for NIS 2.45 million. A 61 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Binyamin Metudela Street in Rehavia was sold for NIS 3.22 million. A 88 square meter, four-room, sixth floor apartment with two parking spaces on Harav Toledano Street in Ramat Shlomo was sold for NIS 3.15 million. A 68 square meter, three-room, sixth floor apartment on Alexander Rovovitz Street in Armon Hanatziv was sold for NIS 1.82 million.



Tel Aviv and central region

Ramat Hasharon: A 97 square meter, four-room, eleventh floor apartment with two parking spaces on Hativat Alexandroni Street in the Morasha neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.72 million. A 122 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with parking on Rashi Street in the city center was sold for NIS 3.77 million. A 95 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment with parking on Szold Street in the city center was sold for NIS 2.97 million.

Rishon Lezion: A 89 square meter, four-room, sixth floor apartment on Yehuda Leib Street in the city center was sold for NIS 2.31 million. A 86 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment with parking on Haklarnit Street in Neve Ashalim was sold for NIS 2.59 million. A 106 square meter, four-room, eighth floor apartment with parking on Harav Neria Street was sold for NIS 2.6 million.

Shoham: A 122 square meter, five-room, second floor garden apartment with a 22 square meter yard and two parking spaces on Mitzpe Street was sold for NIS 4.5 million. A 120 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with parking on Bosmat Street was sold for NIS 3.1 million. A 166 square meter, six-room semi-detached house with a 78 square meter yard on Bosmat Street was sold for NIS 6.2 million.

Haifa and the north

Kiryat Motzkin: A 86 square meter, 3.5-room, first floor apartment on Dvora Street close to Road 4 was sold for NIS 1.43 million. A 94 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment on Katznelson Street was sold for NIS 1.17 million. A 162 square meter, four-room, 22nd floor apartment with two parking spaces on Ofra Haza Street was sold for NIS 2.52 million.

Beersheva and the south

Ashkelon: A 98 square meter, three-room, seventh floor apartment with a 12 square meter balcony, parking and sea view on Hatayasim Street was sold for NIS 1.8 million (Anglo-Saxon)a.

All deals were recently reported on the Israel Tax Authority website.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 15, 2025.

