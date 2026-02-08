Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 75 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Graetz Street in the Old North was sold for NIS 4.25 million. A 77 square meter, two-room, eighth floor apartment with parking on Leah Goldberg Street in Neot Afeka Bet was sold for NIS 3.85 million. A 57 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Kaminska Street in Kiryat Shalem was sold for NIS 2.3 million. A 130 square meter, five-room, seventh floor apartment on Be’eri Street in the city center was sold for NIS 8.06 million.

Holon: A 81 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Geulim Street in the city center was sold for NIS 2.2 million. A 64 square meter, three-room house with parking on Haaliyah Hashnia Street in Shkunat Havatikim was sold for NIS 1.8 million. A 86 square meter, 3.5-room, fourth floor apartment with parking on Haviva Reich Street in Kiryat Sharet was sold for NIS 2.07 million. A 5.5-room, ninth floor apartment with two parking spaces on Rafael Eitan Street in Kiryat Pinchas Eilon was sold for NIS 3.9 million.

Ganei Tikvah: A 139 square meter, five-room, 11th floor apartment with two parking spaces on Derekh Hayam was sold for NIS 3.8 million. A 117 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment on Harei Yehuda Street was sold for NIS 2.2 million. A 136 square meter, 5.5-room, third floor apartment with two parking spaces on Harama Street was sold for NIS 3.29 million.

Rehovot: A 370 square meter, eight-room house including a separate unit for renting in a 600 square meter lot in the Neve Amit neighborhood was sold for NIS 8.3 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Haifa and the north

Haifa: A 129 square meter, five-room, seventh floor apartment with parking on Berl Katznelson Street in Neve Shaanan was sold for NIS 3.1 million. A 82 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment with parking on Alexander Zayed Street in Kiryat Haim East was sold for NIS 1.3 million. A 123 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Margalit Street in Neve Shambour was sold for NIS 3.57 million.

Shlomi: A 110 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with parking on Etz Hamishalot Street was sold for NIS 1.47 million. A 60 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Ben Gurion boulevard was sold for NIS 790,000.

All deals were recently reported on the Israel Tax Authority website.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 8, 2026.

