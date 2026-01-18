Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 113 square meter, five-room, fourth floor penthouse apartment with a 112 square meter sukka balcony and six square meter storage room on Arye Dulzin Street near the Biblical Zoo was sold for NIS 3.13 million (RE/MAX - Shiraz). A 65 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Ben Zion Street in Givat Shaul was sold for NIS 2.98 million. A 81 square meter, four-room, first floor garden apartment with a 25 square meter yard and parking on Ben Uziel Street in Givat Shaul was sold for NIS 2.88 million. A 95 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Harav Toledano Street in Ramat Shlomo was sold for NIS 3.26 million. A 74 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment in Talbiyeh was sold for NIS 4.22 million. A 102 square meter, four-room, fifth floor apartment in Ma’alot Dafna in the north of the city was sold for NIS 4.9 million.

Tel Aviv and central region

Holon: A 85 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment on Yehoshua Rabinowitz Street in Kiryat Sharet with parking was sold for NIS 2.25 million. A 117 square meter, five-room, seventh floor apartment with parking on Ehud Manor Street in the Pinchas Eilon neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.12 million. A 100 square meter, four-room, eighth floor apartment with parking on Zvi Tadmor Street in the city center was sold for NIS 2.8 million.

Herzliya: A 80 square meter, 3.5-room, first floor apartment with parking on Barak Street in the city center was sold for NIS 2.7 million. A 55 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Harei Golan Street was sold for NIS 2.24 million. A 80 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment with parking on Haneurim in the Gan Rachelle neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.37 million.

Haifa and the north

Nahariya: A 124 square meter, four-room, sixth floor apartment with parking on Zamir Street in Neve Yitzhak Rabin was sold for NIS 1.72 million. A 154 square meter, five-room, second floor apartment with parking on Szold Street near the sea was sold for NIS 4.2 million. A 132 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Weizmann Street in the city center was sold for NIS 1.61 million.

Beersheva and the south

Kiryat Malakhi: A 69 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Weizmann Street was sold for NIS 1.43 million. A 94 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment with parking on KKL Boulevard was sold for NIS 1.83 million.

All deals were recently reported on the Israel Tax Authority website.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 18, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.