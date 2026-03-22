Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Holon: A 107 square meter, four-room, 24th floor apartment with parking on Krauser Street in the Agrobank neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.2 million. A 62 square meter, three-room, eighth floor apartment on Etzel Street in Holon Yaroka was sold for NIS 1.8 million. A 84 square meter, four-room, fifth floor apartment with parking on Yericho Street in Kiryat Sharet was sold for NIS 2.08 million. A 103 square meter, five-room, ground floor garden apartment with an 87 square meter yard was sold for NIS 2.66 million. A 60 square meter, two-room, third floor apartment on Bilu Street in the city center was sold for NIS 1.495 million (RE/MAX - Success).

Ness Ziona: A 125 square meter, four-room, sixth floor apartment with two parking spaces on Avner Ben Ner Street was sold for NIS 3.5 million. A 63 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Tel Aviv Street was sold for NIS 1.481 million.

Rosh Ha’ayin: A 144 square meter, five-room, tenth floor apartment with two parking spaces on Haim Herzog Street was sold for NIS 2.85 million. A 73 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Heh B’Iyar Street was sold for NIS 1.77 million. A 158 square meter, five-room, fifth floor apartment with two parking spaces on Dosh Krial Gardosh Street was sold for NIS 3.1 million.

Haifa and the north

Nesher: A 38 square meter, two-room, third floor apartment on Harav Bar Moha Street was sold for NIS 830,000. A 88 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with parking on Havradim Street was sold for NIS 1.23 million. A 68 square meter, three-room, ninth floor apartment with parking on Yeshurun Street was sold for NIS 1.59 million.

Beersheva and the south

Dimona: A 48 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Hashavalim Street was sold for NIS 500,000. A 129 square meter, five-room house on Tzurit Street was sold for NIS 1.7 million. A 69 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Herzl Street was sold for NIS 460,000. A 120 square meter, four-room house with a 51 square meter yard on Hazamir Street was sold for NIS 1.26 million. A 162 square meter, five-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 200 square meter yard and two parking spaces on Tal Givon Street was sold for NIS 1.8 million. All deals were recently reported on the Israel Tax Authority website.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 22, 2026.

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