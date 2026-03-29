Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Rishon Lezion: A 135 square meter, five-room, second floor apartment with parking on Mishol Peleg Street in the Rishonim neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.7 million. A 149 square meter, five-room, 15th floor apartment with two parking spaces on Haim Hefer Street in the Harekafot neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.25 million. A 74 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment with parking on Ussishkin Street was sold for NIS 1.8 million. A 71 square meter, three-room, 16th floor apartment on Shulamit Aloni Street in Ganei Yehuda was sold for NIS 2.5 million

Petah Tikva: A 125 square meter, five-room, eighth floor apartment with parking on Shimon Weisental Street in the Chen Hatzafon neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.7 million. A 47 square meter, 2.5-room, third floor apartment on Binyamin Mintz Street in the Achdut neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.776969 million. A 96 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment with parking on Rehovot Street in Hadar Hamoshavot was sold for NIS 2.5 million. A 129 square meter, five-room, third floor apartment with parking on Harav Yeshiyahu Hamshorar Street in Hadar Ganim was sold for NIS 3.85 million.

Haifa and the north

Akko: A 121 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Shapira Street in the Menachem Begin neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.16 million. A 48 square meter, 2.5-room, first floor apartment on Hadekel Street in the north of the city was sold for NIS 725,000. A 104 square meter, four-room, seventh floor apartment with parking on Uzi Hitman Street in the east of the city was sold for NIS 2.08 million.

Beersheva and the south

Arad: A 260 square meter, seven-room house on Nigunim Street was sold for NIS 3.1 million. A 74 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Hakanaim Street was sold for NIS 600,000. A 47 square meter, two-room, third floor apartment on Yair Ben Eliezer Street was sold for NIS 330,000.

Netivot: A 86 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Harav Mazoz Street was sold for NIS 1.42 million. A 106 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment on Weizmann Boulevard was sold for NIS 1.06 million. A 134 square meter, four-room apartment with parking on Shmuel Danino Street was sold for NIS 1.43 million.

Dimona: A 47 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Ben Gurion Street was sold for NIS 350,000. All deals were recently reported on the Israel Tax Authority website.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 29, 2026.

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