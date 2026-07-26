Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 50 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment on Ma’apilei Egoz Street in Neve Chen in the east of the city was sold for NIS 1.9 million. A 67 square meter, three-room, fifth floor apartment with two parking spaces on Levin Kippins Street in Hamashtala was sold for NIS 3.12 million. A 113 square meter, 3.5-room, first floor apartment on Miriam Hashmonait Street in the Old North was sold for NIS 7 million. A 135 square meter, five-room, sixth floor apartment with parking on Yiftach Street in Yad Eliyahu was sold for NIS 4.6 million.

Netanya: A 100 square meter, four-room, tenth floor apartment with parking on Amnon Lipkin Shahak Street on Nof Hatayelet was sold for NIS 2.75 million. A 139 square meter, four-room, sixth floor apartment with two parking spaces on Derekh Hapark in Kiryat Hasharon was sold for NIS 3 million. A 86 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with parking on Nurok Street in the city center was sold for NIS 1.8 million. A 130 square meter, five-room, first floor apartment with two parking spaces on Spiegelman Street in Kiryat Hasharon was sold for NIS 3.4 million.

Shoham: A 140 square meter, five-room, third floor penthouse apartment with a 40 square meter balcony, storage room and two parking spaces on Tirosh Street was sold for NIS 5.3 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Rosh Ha’ayin: A 130 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment on Derekh Hatzionut in Givat Haselayim was sold for NIS 2.11 million. A 134 square meter, five-room, second floor apartment with parking on Ben Gurion Boulevard was sold for NIS 2.35 million. A 144 square meter, five-room, second floor apartment with two parking spaces on Chaim Herzog Street in Neve Afek was sold for NIS 2.6 million.

Haifa and the north

Tirat Hacarmel: A 68 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with parking on Motzkin Street was sold for NIS 1.6 million. A 60 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Gordon Street was sold for NIS 1.42 million. A 141 square meter, four-room, eighth floor apartment with two parking spaces on Almog Street was sold for NIS 1.97 million.

Beersheva and the south

Ofakim: A 150 square meter, five-room, first floor apartment with parking on Hashita Boulevard was sold for NIS 1.52 million. A 150 square meter, six-room house on Etzel Street was sold for NIS 2.1 million.

All deals were recently reported on the Israel Tax Authority website.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 26, 2026.

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