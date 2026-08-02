Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 96 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment with parking on Moshe Kol Street in Ramat Beit Hakerem was sold for NIS 4.25 million. A 81 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment on Moshe Yustman Street in Gilo was sold for NIS 2.16 million. A 70 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment with parking on Yaakov Elazar Street in Ramot Alon was sold for NIS 2.75 million. A 92 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment on Moshe Kol Street in Ramat Beit Hakerem with four parking spaces was sold for NIS 4.47 million.

Tel Aviv and central region

Ra’anana: A 217 square meter, five-room, fourth floor apartment with parking on Ehud Manor Street in the Neve Zemer neighborhood was sold for NIS 4.1 million. A 143 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with two parking spaces on Moshe Valensky Street was sold for NIS 3.5 million. A 107 square meter, four-room, fifth floor apartment on Hayovel Street was sold for NIS 2.67 million. A 191 square meter, six-room, third floor apartment with two parking spaces on Shoshana Damari Street was sold for NIS 4.5 million.

Rishon Lezion: A 80 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment under construction with a 15 square meter balcony on Meir Vinik Street in the Remez neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.58 million (RE/MAX - Center).

Hadera: A 55 square meter, two-room, second floor apartment on Haim Laskov Street in the Ganei Alon neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.13 million. A 124 square meter, five-room, 16th floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Hadudaim Street in the Hofim neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.43 million. A 132 square meter, 4.5-room, 11th floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Chut Hashani Street in the Hofim neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.5 million. A 186 square meter, five-room semi-detached house on Naaran Street was sold for NIS 3.27 million.

Haifa and the north

Nesher: A 100 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment on Ha’maapilim Street was sold for NIS 1.7 million. A 81 square meter, four-room, sixth floor apartment on Hamoran Street was sold for NIS 1.61 million.

Beersheva and the south

Ashkelont: A 97 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with two parking spaces on Birkat Ram Street in the Agamim neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.63 million. A 125 square meter, five-room, ninth floor apartment on Balfour Street in the Barnea neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.2 million. A 121 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment with parking on Hatayasim Street in the Afridar neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.22 million.

All deals were recently reported on the Israel Tax Authority website.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 2, 2026.

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