Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 55 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Meir Balaban in Neve Yaakov was sold for NIS 2.18 million. A 47 square meter, two-room, first floor apartment on Shmuel Yafe Street in Pisgat Zeev was sold for NIS 1.55 million. A 65 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Shmuel Yafe Street in Pisgat Zeev was sold for NIS 3.05 million. A 97 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment with parking on Prof. Avner-Hai Shaki Street in Gilo was sold for NIS 3 million. A 136 square meter, five-room, first floor apartment with three parking spaces on Gelber Street in Ramat Danya was sold for NIS 4.15 million.



Tel Aviv and central region

Ra’anana: A 136 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment on Hativat Givati Street in the city center with two parking spaces was sold for NIS 2.7 million. A 95 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with two parking spaces on Yaakov Orland in Neve Zemer was sold for NIS 3.52 million. A 141 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Ayin Hillel Street in Neve Zemer was sold for NIS 3.42 million.

Or Yehuda: A 62 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Hashikma Street in the city center was sold for NIS 1.8 million. A 241 square meter, six-room, fifth floor apartment with two parking spaces on Hermon Street in the Bayit Bekfar neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.07 million. A 148 square meter, four-room, seventh floor apartment with parking on Cnaan Street in the Bayit Bekfar neighborhood with two parking spaces was sold for NIS 2.59 million

Haifa and the north

Kiryat Ata: A 140 square meter, five-room house on a 260 square meter lot with a balcony, storage room and parking and separate ‘parents’ unit on Ha’eshel Street in the Givat Ram neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.45 million (RE/MAX - Family)

Tirat Carmel: A 85 square meter, three-room, ground floor apartment with parking on Hadekel Street was sold for NIS 1.3 million. A 81 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment on Moshe Sharet Street was sold for NIS 1.3 million. A 69 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Herzl Street was sold for NIS 1.38 million.

Nof Hagalil: A 88 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment on Hahatzav Street was sold for NIS 1.2 million. A 72 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Tirosh Street was sold for NIS 850,000. A 101 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment on Stavanit Street was sold for NIS 2.05 million. A 84 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Hashikma Street was sold for NIS 950,000.

All deals were recently reported on the Israel Tax Authority website.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 27, 2026.

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