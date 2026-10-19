Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 73 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Israel Zangwill Street in Kiryat Hayovel was sold for NIS 2.94 million. A 80 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment on Ha’arba’ah Street in Pisgat Zeev was sold for NIS 2.2 million. A 56 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment on Shlomo Ben-Yosef Street in Armon Hanatziv was sold for NIS 1.9 million. A 67 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment slated for urban renewal with the addition of 28 square meters, a safe room and 12 square meter balcony on Hizkiyahu Hamelekh Street in Old Katamon was sold for NIS 3.1 million (RE/MAX - Shiraz).

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 112 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment on Yitzhak Tzukerman Street in Kfar Shalem was sold for NIS 2.53 million. A 65 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment on Shlonsky Street in Neot Afeka was sold for NIS 4.95 million. A 84 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Tzvi Freedland Street in Ramot Tzahala was sold for NIS 3.89 million. A 56 square meter, 2.5-room, seventh floor apartment on Kehila Warsaw Street in Hadar Yosef was sold for NIS 2.87 million (RE/MAX - Hazon).

Petah Tikva: A 84 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment on Harav Klisha Street in Mahanei Yehuda was sold for NIS 2.44 million. A 114 square meter, five-room, fifth floor apartment on Shirat Esther Street in the Neve Gan neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.92 million. A 141 square meter, six-room, third floor apartment on Pinchas Henin Street in the Kfar Ganim neighborhood was sold for NIS 4.05 million. A 127 square meter, five-room, fourth floor apartment on Yael Rom Street in New Em Hamoshava was sold for NIS 3.3 million.

Haifa and the north

Kiryat Bialik: A 97 square meter, four-room, seventh floor apartment on Ha’alonim Street in the city center was sold for NIS 2.04 million. A 58 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Keren Kayemet Le’Israel Street in the southern neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.26 million.

Beersheva and the south

Kiryat Malakhi: A 77 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment on Weizmann Street in the city center was sold for NIS 1.32 million. A 65 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Nahlat Har Habad Street in the south of the city was sold for NIS 1.15 million. A 135 square meter, five-room, fifth floor apartment on Hagefen Street was sold for NIS 2.28 million.

All deals were recently reported on the Israel Tax Authority website.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 19, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.