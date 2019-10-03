Autotech co Faurecia opens Israel innovation center

Faurecia, one of the world’s leading automotive technology companies today inaugurated its Israel technology platform in Tel Aviv. The innovation center will allow Faurecia to expand its cybersecurity expertise.

Faurecia observes that as vehicles become increasingly connected and provide new user experiences, the reinforcement of passenger safety and data security is essential. Faurecia will hence develop its cybersecurity expertise through collaboration with local startups and major innovation clusters giving access to emerging trends and new technologies. This will enable the Group to propose complete end-to-end solutions integrated into the vehicle, securing the software, data and cloud connectivity.

Faurecia has also been working to globally assess and protect its network of industrial sites and offices from cyber security risks. As of today, 60 dedicated cybersecurity experts are working to prevent, detect and control cyber security issues and the newly established Tel Aviv platform will contribute to reinforce the overall strategy.

Faurecia CEO Patrick Koller said, “The Israeli ecosystem is leading innovation and the development of solutions in cyber security. By working with a broad ecosystem, we are better placed to offer leading edge technology for the security of our products and systems.”

In May, Faurecia invested in GuardKnox, a world-leading Israeli automotive cybersecurity startup, identified through its Tel Aviv innovation center.

This inauguration is part of Faurecia's ongoing strategy to build up innovation ecosystems by relying on technology platforms which Tel Aviv is the best-in-class in the cybersecurity field. The other Group’s technology platforms are located in Silicon Valley, Toronto and Shenzen.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 3, 2019

