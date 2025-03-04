Israeli cloud security co Aryon raises $9m

Israeli cloud security company Aryon Security emerged from stealth today with $9 million in seed funding led by Viola Ventures and Blumberg Capital. The Tel Aviv-based company has developed a cloud security enforcement platform, which pioneers a proactive approach that aims to transform cloud security by preventing cloud risks before they emerge.

Also participating in the financing round is a large number of notable angel investors from the top echelons of Israel’s tech and cybersecurity industry, including: serial entrepreneur and businessman Shlomo Kramer, founder of Check Point, Imperva and Cato Networks; businesswoman and ICON founder Yasmin Lukatz; CYE founder and CEO Ruby Aronashvili; Arik Liberzon, founder of Pentera; Maty Siman, founder of Checkmarx; Daniel Bren, founder of Otorio and founder of the IDF Cyber Defense Department; Daniel Krivelevich, founder of Cider (acquired by Palo Alto Networks); Jonathan Langer, founder of Medigate (acquired by Claroty); Ofer Ben Nun, founder of Talon (acquired by Palo Alto Networks) and Argus; Michael Dolinsky, founder of Ermetic (acquired by Tenable); Idan Nurick, founder of Paragon; and Noa Zilberman, founder of Odo Security (acquired by Check Point).

Aryon Security has 18 employees in Tel Aviv and was founded by CEO Ron Arbel, CTO Ariel Litmanovich and VP R&D Yair Ladizhensky, VP R&D. The founders are all younger than 30 but have rich experience in cybersecurity having served in the Israeli army’s Encryption and Information Security unit. This is Arbel's second entrepreneurial venture, following his role as COO at Cyberilium, whose flagship product was acquired by CYE in August 2023. Litmanovich is a recipient of the Israel Defense Award, and during his military service, he was responsible for the IDF’s transition to the cloud, shaping the cloud security framework for Israel’s defense and government systems. Ladizhensky previously worked at Paragon, where he led a new field of R&D intelligence-gathering capabilities, significantly boosting the company's revenue. Arbel and Ladizhensky also co-founded the Matzov Entrepreneurs Forum, one of the most influential startup platforms in Israel’s cybersecurity ecosystem.

As graduates of the Encryption and Information Security unit, the company's founders are intimately familiar with the challenges faced by information security managers, especially with regard to integrating security solutions without harming the organization's activities and operations and while reducing friction with the development and IT teams. Aryon's vision is to provide a solution to this problem, and enable organizations to integrate an effective security policy within the cloud environment, which will work to prevent security problems in an ongoing, continuous, and routine manner.

Arbel said, "We are happy to unveil our innovative cloud security concept - the first solution of its kind, which acts to immunize and prevent security problems even before they emerge, unlike existing solutions that are used as ‘medicine’ after the vulnerability has already been created. Our solution is expected to enable even the most conservative organizations to accelerate their cloud transition safely, with full control and no disruption to business operations. We are proud of the trust placed in us by so many experienced and pioneering investors in the cybersecurity and cloud sectors and are confident in our ability to deliver a truly revolutionary product in cloud security."

Viola Ventures general partner Zvika Orron added, "Beyond the real need for the solution that Aryon is developing, which is backed by dozens of talks with customers, we first and foremost believe in the team. Aryon is exactly the type of team we look for in cybersecurity companies - entrepreneurs who, at a young age, have already managed to drive significant technological and business moves in the field, who have a deep understanding of the problem area and the ability to execute at a phenomenal pace."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 4, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.