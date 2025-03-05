Fake anti-Israel ads target tech co in London

Israeli work operating systems company monday.com (Nasdaq: MNDY) has fallen victim to the campaign to delegitimize Israel in which fake ads were placed in London Underground carriages. During the last week of February, activists put the fake ads on Victoria Line trains, one of the busiest lines on the UK capital's 'tube' network. The ads used the genuine design of monday's campaigns including its logo and the layout but had added harsh anti-Israel content.

The ads said, "monday.com - for whatever you run, even an apartheid state." It then cited examples of projects including "Genocide, ethnic cleansing and cultural erasure." All this was arranged in a similar interface to the company's products with statuses like "needs attention," "on track," and "at risk."

The ads were first reported by a Jewish woman who notified UK Lawyers for Israel (UKLFI). The organization's director Caroline Turner contacted Transport for London (Tfl) demanding that the fake ads be removed, "The Daily Mail" reports.

Turner wrote on the UKLFI website, "Tfl must act immediately to prevent additional and continuing distress to passengers," and added that placing unauthorized advertising constitutes a criminal offense under one of the sections of the British Town and Country Planning Act. Several days after its complaint, UKLFI received confirmation that the ads were in the process of being removed.

Alarming increase in anti-Semitism in the UK

monday.com responded on social media 'It is important for us to clarify that what you saw is a distortion of our campaign and monday is in no way connected to this act. monday in no way supports this message, and we are actively working with the vendors to remove the defaced signage. If you have any further information about the carriage number or tube line this would really help us speed up the process.'

Tfl spokesperson said, "This poster has not been approved by TfL or our advertising partners, and we have instructed our staff and contractors to remove any such ad from our network." The incident comes amid a worrying rise in anti-Semitism in the UK. According to the Jewish Community Safety Trust (CST), there were 3,528 anti-Semitic incidents in 2024 - the second highest number ever recorded in the country. Although this is an 18% decrease compared with 2023, such incidents continue to cause concern among the Jewish community in the UK.

